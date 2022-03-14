A third of businesses are likely to miss their 2050 net carbon targets, survey says

A third of New Zealand businesses are set to miss their 2050 net zero carbon targets, putting in doubt the Government’s ability to reach its own goal, according to a new report.

The Government passed the Zero Carbon Bill in 2019 which enshrined into law its target for zero net carbon emissions by 2050. The targets aim to keep global warming to within 1.5C by 2050.

But 32 per cent of businesses with more than 20 employees were on track to miss the 2050 target, according to research led by Dr Chris Brauer, director of innovation at Goldsmiths, University of London, and commissioned by Microsoft.

Given 97 per cent of New Zealand businesses are smaller than 20 employees and less well resourced, the numbers that would miss the target are likely to be much higher, it said.

“While New Zealand has embraced net zero emissions in theory, many organisations are struggling to make the low-carbon future a reality,” the report said. “A significant number are also struggling to access the financial resources needed to transition to more sustainable business models.”

Not having the technology to support the transition is another challenge, with 75 per cent of business leaders saying technological innovation is key to reaching net zero, but just half of all organisations making the necessary investments, the report said.

And just 38 per cent of organisations had the in-house skills and expertise they need to put their sustainability strategies into practice, the report said.

Markus Spiske/Unsplash Three quarters of organisations have pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2050, according to the report.

Still, there is progress with almost one in 10 organisations in Aotearoa having already achieved net zero emissions – almost double the rate of neighbouring Australia, it said.

The report said transportation and logistics organisations were “trailblazers” with 91 per cent pledging to reach net zero by 2050, and 82 per cent on track to meet this goal by 2035.

More than two-thirds of organisations were using at least partly renewable energy on their premises, more than half had implemented sustainability goals that align with government policy, and most had already accounted for the value of their natural resources.

The vast majority had embedded sustainability within their broader business strategies, and most had already attempted to cost their sustainability strategies.

Some three quarters of organisations had pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2050. Ambitions were highest in the most greenhouse gas–intensive industries of agriculture, mining, utilities and energy, where 90 per cent aimed to reach net zero by 2050, and lowest in public administration, with just 57 per cent of organisations making such a pledge.

Still, many organisations were aiming for net zero through carbon offsetting, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and other innovative solutions, rather than through curbing emissions-intensive activity in the first instance, the report said.

“This reluctance to focus on decarbonisation may be one reason why close to a third of organisations expect to miss their 2050 targets, and why almost half (46 per cent) have not yet begun to reduce their carbon emissions,” the report said.

The report said it was worrying that just 12 per cent of organisations were currently mapping their carbon emissions, although it noted 69 per cent plan to by 2050.

“Emissions mapping is an urgent problem to solve if organisations are to get the insights they need to effect real change in the near future,” the report said.

The report noted agricultural emissions pricing and mandatory disclosures from the financial sector were looming.

“No sector will be left unaffected, and ambitious action from all parts of the economy will be required to transition to a low-emissions New Zealand,” the report said.

The report found leading organisations had access to the funding they need to put their sustainability strategies into practice, which they directed to innovative technological solutions to measure and reduce their emissions. They also collaborated with others in their industries and beyond, pooling their resources to amplify their sustainability impact.

Microsoft NZ national technology officer Russell Craig said it is important to identify where the barriers between intention and implementation were to help more organisations reach their sustainability goals faster.