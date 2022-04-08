What workers really want (and it's not beanbags and beer)

Kirsti Grant​ is the VP People Experience at Auror and Ben Gracewood​ is the chief technology officer at The Spinoff. They are both members of kiwiSaaS.

OPINION: After two years of working from home, then the office, then home again, there are record numbers of people thinking of shaking up what they do for work.

As international travel becomes less restricted, the market for quality talent has never been tighter for employers.

For the first time in decades, people have real choices about how they make a living. It shouldn’t really come as a surprise to employers that employees are choosing rewarding work, pay, and a flexible schedule, over freebie perks.

As people managers, this is what we think about every day when it comes to not only attracting great people but keeping them on board, too. So what do workers really want from employers?

Impact

People like to know that their hard graft can make a difference. That’s a phrase we usually hear in sectors like social care or the arts, but it’s increasingly bouncing around the digital Software as a Service (SaaS) world too.

No-one wants to be a cog in the machine, but the impact issue goes a bit further than that. Why would you put in months or years of hard work if you can’t see the results of it?

Supplied Kirsti Grant, VP of people experience at Auror, says a central element of great company culture is everyone knowing what success for themselves and the business looks like.

In the SaaS sector to take just one example, one thing you can do to make an impact obvious is regular deployments of code.

In other words, we try our best to not get stuck in the talking and planning phases, and make sure we complete and then refine projects. Getting that regular dopamine hit from small, successful changes, rather than projects landing every six to 12 months, can make a real difference.

When it boils down to it, burnout is a disconnect problem. A central element of great company culture is everyone knowing what success for themselves and the business looks like.

Money

A good employer should never shy away from the money conversation. The reality is that quality talent, in today’s market, is expensive.

In New Zealand, the most important remuneration is still the regular pay packet. Shares and equity have gained a lot of traction in the States as a monetary benefit. Over there, a lot of people in tech have a story of a friend who has worked hard and benefited from tech company options, which isn’t the case here.

If options and shares are being considered, it’s important to have everyone participate in the potential upside. However, in practice, the true future value of shares and options is impossible to predict, which means many employees effectively treat them as variables.

Supplied Ben Gracewood says most employers are not running adult daycare centres; as long as work is done, it doesn’t really matter if you’re at your desk by 8:30 am.

With record-low unemployment (and record-high inflation), many new hires will be able to negotiate a higher salary than they could expect even a year ago. Make sure you scale up longer-standing employees to match the newbies.

At a previous shared workplace, we realised that a handful of our senior people were absolutely key to the business, but they were on relatively modest rates and were subjected to regular poaching offers from other companies. We offered them new packages significantly over the market rate, which they thankfully took.

It may have looked crazy, but it was an incredibly sound investment. All employers know of that person or team that keep the place running – make sure you pay them what they’re worth.

… And time

The flip side of remuneration is giving people back their time.

Most employers have caught onto the fact that the rigid 9-to-5 schedule is unworkable in today’s world. We’re not running adult daycare centres; as long as work is done, it doesn’t really matter if you’re at your desk by 8:30 am.

Nope, we’re talking about offering a shorter work week. One of our companies recently moved to a 4.5-day work week as a way of improving productivity and general wellbeing.

A great culture company is elusive, but ultimately, it’s about treating talented people right and enabling them to do great work. A great culture attracts and retains talent, and the opposite is true too, especially in two-degrees-of-separation New Zealand.

There is awesome talent in New Zealand, it just takes a bit of finding and nurturing. A company has to do the work, there is no room for entitlement, complacency or laziness.

We’re looking forward to the opening of the borders soon, so we can welcome a diverse range of talent. Your company culture, much like other parts of the business, should always be evolving and growing.