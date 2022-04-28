The best wurst gift ever: Send an anonymous sausage to anyone in New Zealand to feed a person in need

Send a Sausage is the weirdest way to do good.

Two Christchurch brothers have come up with possibly the weirdest way to do good – offering to send a sausage anonymously to feed a person in need.

The brothers, who wished to stay anonymous to keep with the anonymity theme of the business, started Send a Sausage after the first Covid lockdown two years ago.

It was a quirky way for people to interact with friends and loved ones who weren’t in their bubble, they said.

“And what better way to bring a smile to someone's face than with an anonymous sausage in the mail right?”

The sausage, which costs $19.99, is inedible and comes vacuum sealed with an anonymous note. Each sausage purchased meant Send a Sausage would provide a meal for an individual in need.

“We also wanted to give back as part of this project and to date have provided over 2000 meals to less fortunate Kiwis in need through our 'Send and Serve' program with local charity KiwiHarvest.”

The pair launched the website in September 2020 with no marketing, no budget, and no clue if people would even like the idea.

Fast-forward 18 months and the Send a Sausage website now gets thousands of website visits every month and has a steady stream of sausages being shipped out every week.

“To date we have sent well over 1000 sausages, and we have had orders from almost every city in New Zealand.

“What was even more surprising was we even get orders from Kiwis living abroad - we have had customers from the likes of New York, San Francisco, Singapore and London.”

They opted for real but inedible sausages for logistical reasons.

“Keeping this as a non-edible novelty product allowed us to make this a viable product we could bring to market.”

The brothers admitted they didn’t have any big goals for the business. It started as just a bit of fun but the fact that the response had been positive had made them look at a possible expansion into the Australian market.

”We just wanted to help share a little bit of love and laughter in a challenging time.”