The social enterprise turning plastic waste into something beautiful

Social enterprise small businesses have become increasingly prevalent in modern New Zealand, focused on improving not just the business world, but also our relationship with those around us and the environment.

With small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) making up 97 per cent of all companies, according to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, it means the backbone of the New Zealand economy is made up of entrepreneurs who're using their hard work to make a real difference to our country.

And for many small businesses that want to become a success and do good at the same time, the necessity of modern business means enabling these companies to be able to access fast internet and the best technology will make a big difference.

Rui Peng, the co-founder of Auckland-based social enterprise Critical Design, knows all about the importance of internet connectivity. Critical Design uses cutting edge technology to turn plastic waste into new products such as furniture, interior wall panels, and circular building materials. Cloud-hosting and video calling are key tools for the business as it makes an impact across Aotearoa.

Critical Design's owners are mindful of their responsibility to protect Aotearoa's environment, reduce plastic waste, and help other nations around the world follow suit.

"As a Māori-owned business, the wellbeing of our land is the wellbeing of our people, of who we are," Peng says. "Our life's work is to care for the environment by developing technologies and circular solutions," he adds.

SUPPLIED Critical Design uses cutting edge technology to turn plastic waste into new products such as furniture, interior wall panels, and circular building materials.

Since the pandemic hit, Critical Design has accelerated its digitisation process, becoming increasingly reliant on its fast broadband connection for growth. The business uses a fibre connection to work on its manufacturing technology as it looks to fulfil its ambitious expansion plans.

Critical Design uses a fibre connection for reliable access to cloud-based applications. The company sends huge data files to the cloud and processes an enormous volume of information, making fast speeds a crucial element of keeping the business running. In the near future, even better connections like Hyperfibre will help NZ tech companies reach new heights.

Peng says fibre broadband has been a "huge part" of its recent success, as it embraced digitisation.

"On the R&D side, we're working on a machine-learning algorithm to capture and process data that needs to go into the cloud," he says. "It's tied directly to our manufacturing. We're building that out as a clean technology company, and it's pretty critical to our production process. If we didn't have strong internet, we wouldn't be able to get that data across to our servers."

Alongside the manufacturing algorithm, Critical Design also needs fibre to stay connected with clients and meet potential new customers. The business works alongside some of New Zealand's biggest corporates to help them reduce their plastic waste and turn their plastics into new products, and relationships are important.

SUPPLIED Critical Design's desk featuring a 100 per cent recycled plastic desk top, and the Moose Chair.

Like many businesses since the Covid crisis, Critical Design has benefited from the growing need for video calls as a vital part of business. During lockdowns and other public health measures, Rui has maintained and built relationships with clients online.

"Covid restrictions have meant that we've shared our value proposition with clients on Google Meet, Zoom, or Microsoft Teams. Instead of meeting customers on-site to discuss their plastic waste, we're doing that virtually."

He says video calls have helped the company stay true to its mission of helping the New Zealand environment and "putting an end to global plastic pollution".

"It's significantly more efficient for us, and it's better for the planet, as we're not spending carbon to meet with our clients."

Fibre means plenty of bandwidth to ensure a seamless and successful video experience, with no dropped calls, higher quality video streams, and importantly, less lag.

Kiwi businesses in every sector have benefited from fibre broadband since the pandemic. Business fibre is the best technology for New Zealand businesses, providing companies with fast, reliable connections to develop and grow. As more companies digitise, fast and reliable broadband will become increasingly vital for business success.

UNSPLASH Cloud-hosting and video calling are key tools for the business as it makes an impact across Aotearoa.

Fast internet connections can turbocharge a company's progress, stimulate the broader economy, and improve productivity and New Zealand as a whole, says Dean Pointon, head of networks and business for broadband provider Chorus.

"Internet connections are hugely important in the way businesses create new products and interact with suppliers," Pointon says. "Poor-quality connections have a real impact on business outcomes. Business owners need a connection that boosts productivity and the bottom line, enhancing the potential for growing revenue. It's a crucial infrastructure investment for any successful company."

"Broadband connections aren't equal," Pointon adds. "You need a connection that will meet your company's needs, and one that can provide that reliability and capacity to help you grow."

Fast fibre broadband has enabled Critical Design to thrive during the pandemic. It has also helped the company lay a solid foundation for the future. With fresh funding on the way, the tech business now wants to test its international ambitions.

"The idea for the next 18 months is to expand our technology so we can process up to 400 tonnes of plastic per year, and build our nationwide contracts," Rui says. "From 18 months onwards, we want to package up our technology. We want to ship a Critical factory to every city in the world."

