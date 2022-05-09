Running a business completely online

AWWA came to life in 2018 after Kylie and Michele Wilson, both mums to girls, saw a gap in the market for locally produced period products.

It was the Kiwi kickstarter campaign that began with two mums, their daughters, and an idea to offer a local, sustainable alternative to period products.

It quickly grew to become AWWA, New Zealand's first period-proof underwear company, with products sold both here and around the world.

But just how did the company grow so big, so quickly?

Co-founder Kylie Matthews says none of it would be possible without one key ingredient: business fibre.

"We'd be lost without it, we really would be," says Kylie.

AWWA came to life in 2018 after Kylie and Michele Wilson, both mums to girls, saw a gap in the market for locally produced period products.

Today AWWA – a proud carbon positive business – retails globally and donates two per cent of its annual revenue by way of donations to organisations and families throughout New Zealand and the Pacific region to help eradicate period poverty.

It's all been made possible because of good internet, says Kylie, who is both AWWA's COO and CFO.

"We've grown significantly since our inception and being solely an e-commerce business, we rely on fast reliable fibre internet to ensure that our business can continue to operate smoothly and without interruption because for us, everything is done online."

Rebekah Robinson AWWA Co-founder Kylie Matthews.

AWWA has always used business fibre broadband and have come to rely on their fast, rock-solid connection speed, says Kylie.

"All of our systems are cloud-based and we rely on that fast broadband so orders can come through our website with ease and we can process the orders and print out the courier tickets, post information on our website, everything really."

Because of the reliability of their business fibre, AWWA can effectively manage things like stock levels and financials in real time, says Kylie.

"It helps us to see what's going on and to be able to plan for that growth and avoid stock outs and avoid unnecessary issues because of delays in information being relayed," she says.

There are other benefits too, like being able to connect with AWWA's full-time and part-time staff, along with various contractors, who are dotted around New Zealand and overseas, says Kylie.

Kylie herself relocated last year from Auckland to Blenheim, but says it was incredibly easy work from her new location because all company communications happen online.

"There's me down in Blenheim and other people all over the globe and we need to be able to talk to them and email them and have online meetings with them and not be worried about a connection dropping out," she says.

"So even though AWWA is run out of two locations now and there's a lot of logistics going on, having everyone hooked up with business fibre means we are able to communicate in real time without any glitches or slow internet connections."

Something AWWA prides itself on is great customer service and creating a "superior customer journey, but it wouldn't be possible with bad internet", says Kylie.

SUPPLIED AWWA – a proud carbon positive business – retails globally and donates two per cent of its annual revenue by way of donations to organisations and families throughout New Zealand and the Pacific region to help eradicate period poverty.

"These are things that really are key to the success of AWWA and having fibre allows us to connect with our customers in real time via instant chats, emails and across all of our social platforms."

Being e-commerce only also allows AWWA's customers, many of them teenage girls and young women, to browse for period products online where they feel safe and comfortable, says Kylie.

"Not only can they shop, but on our website there's a lot of additional information about our ethos, what we stand for and specific product information. All of our sustainability and traceability information is there as well. It allows customers to be able to read through at their own pace, and then reach out to us if they have got questions."

Good customer service is good for business, adds Kylie.

"Our customer service team are able to see the questions sent via our website and provide a timely response to them, which helps build trust with our customers," she says. "If a customer has a question answered in real time, they are more likely to buy the product and it's just another area where business fibre proves invaluable for everyone."

AWWA's loved-up relationship with business fibre is looking pretty rock solid and it's fair to say they won't be parting ways any time soon.

"Having this really fast fibre has enabled us to accelerate our export plans," says Kylie.

"Our customers are not only in New Zealand but from all over the world, including America, Europe and Australia.

"We've got some pretty exciting things coming up for AWWA and as we grow and continue to expand into those international markets, we will be relying on our business fibre through the power of our website."

