What I've Learned: Trust your instincts

Katrina Toovey​ has been in the restaurant business for almost 30 years. She runs two successful Dunedin restaurants, No. 7 Balmac, and Esplanade. She says the secret to her success has been a focus on people and trusting her instincts. She shares what she learned along the way.

How did you start your business?

While I was a student I had always worked part-time in restaurants and I always really enjoyed it. I found myself attracted to the industry that really attracts creative, passionate people and was always a lot of fun.

I see each restaurant I have owned as a blank canvas on to which you have the ability to put design, personality, be creative with food and beverages. It just felt like the perfect place for me to be.

I started my first restaurant, Abalone in Dunedin in 1993, and have been in the industry since then.

READ MORE:

* The best way (and the wrong way) to get rid of all that clutter

* What I've Learned: Don't panic, diversify

* What I've Learned: Launching a restaurant in a pandemic



What were the challenges of the early days?

When I first started my restaurant I was young and fairly ill-equipped. One of the biggest challenges was getting my head around business systems such as payroll, which I had never done before.

Back then, it was hard to start a hospitality business that was not in the central city. People did not travel as much to food destinations, or wander to their local for a special meal as much.

There wasn’t as much a sense of globalisation and people were not as willing to try different kinds of foods. For us, it was a challenge to offer things that people were prepared to purchase, while trying to be creative with what you were making. Thankfully people nowadays are more than ready to take more risks, and we are able to push more boundaries than we could when I first started.

What was the moment when you felt like you were on the right track?

It took a long time for us to reach that moment, perhaps even two-and-a-half years. But once we reached that point I could tell we really had some momentum, we had energy taking us forward to the next stage.

We for a long time focused on having a good product and a repeatable service. It reached the point where the business was starting to become a bit of a community hub, we regularly reached capacity and were starting to build a regular clientele. It was a really good feeling.

What are some key lessons for other SME business owners?

Perseverance is key. It might take longer than you think to reach your goal but it is worth sticking with it.

Listening to your team is crucial. You really are nothing without your team, they are the business. Investing in the people that are working alongside you is necessary if you want to have a great business.

Your staff will often have really great ideas on how to improve your business, you don’t have to do everything yourself, as people that work in the business will often work on the business to make things better if you let them.

Trust your instincts. With employment, instincts are important. Sometimes you might take a punt on someone who may not have all the skills right at that moment, but if you are prepared to invest time and energy into that person they can give the most amazing contribution to your business.