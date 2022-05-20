What I've Learned: Don't expect to be a lunching 'boss babe'

Maree Glading founder of Evre skincare has built multiple business based on values and having a purpose over and above balancing the books. She shares what she learned along the way.

Maree Glading​ is the founder of local skincare business Evre, designed for teens. Before this she co-founded the I Love Pies brand, which was sold in 2018 to Graeme Hart’s Rank Group.

She shares what she learned along the way.

How did you first start your business?

I have a real passion for creating sustainable product innovation, utilising consumer insights and strong branding. Before I founded Evre, I co-founded the gourmet pie brand I Love Pies, and then expanded into biscuits and breakfast cereal. We were available in all the supermarkets and exported too.

After I exited the business in late 2018, I took time off to reflect on what I wanted to do next. Beauty has always been a category that I am passionate about. Evre started when I went out to buy my then 12-year-old daughter her first skincare products. I was disheartened to find that nothing met my expectations of being gentle and natural.

READ MORE:

* Serums for all budgets that are worth the money

* These are the celebrity beauty brands that should exist

* Emma Lewisham on her eponymous brand and creating systemic change in the beauty industry



At the same time we were in the middle of a lockdown and I was hearing about young people in particular​ struggling with their mental health - the pandemic had stripped them of all the fun in life and they had nothing to look forward to.

I wanted to create a company that contributes to helping ​with this situation and shifts the narrative around mental health amongst youth. When I had this idea one of the first things I did was connect with Youthline commit to donating 2% of all sales to the charity.

What were the challenges of the early days?

I think I am still in the early days as we have only been going for five months! But one thing that is different in skincare compared to food is the high minimum order quantities required for packaging and production. This inhibits your ability to be nimble and pivot whilst in market.

I think too that social media and the digital space in general is becoming more and more cluttered, and it is harder to cut through and gain awareness.

As a start-up brand you need to invest a lot and have a key point of difference. I am finding it easier the second time around though, as I have more trust in my decisions.

What was a moment when you felt you were on the right track?

When I first launched Evre the feedback from teens and mums was overwhelmingly positive. I knew I had hit a sweet spot around messaging and branding that appeals to both demographics.

In a few weeks’ time Evre is rolling out nationwide in Farmers stores. I am thrilled to be working with such an iconic retailer and it is great to see that they too have also identified teen skincare as a gap in the market.

What is the biggest lesson you learned along the way?

I have four lessons that I have taken with me into my new business:

To have a purpose over and above just making money – you have some tough days in business, and you need something more than money to get you out of bed in the morning. That perfect doesn’t exist. You are better to just do it and get in market, then learn and evolve as you go. Passion and tenacity will win the day - never give up and be relentless in achieving what you want. Being entrepreneurial requires an insane amount of self-belief and belief in your proposition and what you are trying to achieve. Think big from the start even if you don’t initially execute big. Be thinking from the beginning how does my branding, my product offering and messaging stack up globally?

What is the biggest misconception about running a SME?

Probably that it is all about being a “boss babe” and café lunches, when that is far from reality.

You really need to wear lots of different hats, be prepared to be in the trenches and do unglamorous things. Being a business owner is a huge responsibility. You need to care for a lot of people - your consumer, your customer and employees.

But if you have a great idea that solves a problem, and you are prepared to do the hard yards it can bring many rewards.