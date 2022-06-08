Hunting buddies turn wild game into pet superfood

Pete Kinane and his hunting pal Blair Chapman have started a company turning wild game they hunt themselves into a pet food product.

Two Nelson friends are turning Aotearoa’s pests into protein for pets.

Blair Chapman and Pete Kinane have created pet food from wild game that they hunt themselves using meat that would otherwise go to waste.

Chapman, a commercial helicopter operator and Kinane, a former police dog trainer, have been hunting buddies for over 15 years, and came up with the idea for the business while chatting on the phone during lockdown in 2020.

Chapman recalled shooting 600 deer which had been competing with stock on a station and commented what a waste it was having to leave them there to rot.

The pair’s ensuing conversation about how wild game populations were damaging native flora and fauna got their neurons firing, and the brand WildHQ, a company which turns wild game into pet food, was born.

Kinane has a long-standing interest in animal nutrition, after spending the past 16 years working as a police dog trainer.

A dog with a weight issue taught him that the food he was feeding her was less than ideal, he said.

Despite running the dog between 12 and 15 kilometres a week, she was still hefty.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The pet food has been in development for the past year, and saves taxpayers from having to pay hunters to eradicate pests, its makers say. The company will soon be adding cat food to its range of products.

The police veterinarian shed some light on the issue – the food he was feeding her was far too high in fat.

His dog was “like a marathon runner eating McDonald's for breakfast, lunch and dinner”.

He realised that not a lot of his dog’s diet was actually meat – instead it was padded out with grain and fibre.

On the hunt for a better alternative, Chapman and Kinane spent around a year developing the organic pet food with the help of vets and nutritionists at Massey University.

Using a Wild Animal Recovery Operations concession with the Department of Conservation and consents with private landowners, the pair source the meat used in their dog food by aerially hunting and harvesting deer and goats – and they are looking into using wallabies and Himalayan tahr in the future.

They also hunt for charities restoring ecosystems and help companies and iwi with wild animal control.

Other ingredients in the dog food are carrots from Methven, kūmara from Dargaville and sunflower oil from central Otago.

Production began about nine weeks ago, and WildHQ started selling at the Nelson Market in April. Four weeks later, they were thrilled to secure national distribution with Fresh Choice supermarkets.

By hunting in Department of Conservation (DOC) land, forest parks, and national parks, Kinane says they are lessening the impact of the animals in those environments, saving DOC from having to drop poison, and from having to pay someone to eradicate them.

They’re also preventing the carcasses from being left behind to rot and contaminate streams and rivers.

When it comes to feeding man’s best friend, Kinane doesn't cut corners.

“My police dogs just completely put themselves on the line for me. Every night we went out together they would die for you,” he said.

“These animals go out and just do everything you say without question. They love you unconditionally. The least I can do back for them is to look after them properly.”

WildHQ can be found at the Nelson Saturday market, the Motueka market on Sundays and is on sale at the WildHQ factory shop at 3 Kotua Place, Stoke. It’s also available online at www.wildhq.nz.