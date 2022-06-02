How to market a small business? Be as boring as possible

When Morgan Maw​ began marketing her brand of New Zealand made oat milk, she only wanted to be one thing – as boring as possible.

Maw​ is the founder of Boring Oat Milk. She came up with the name after she saw other local food products were colourful, eye-catching and constantly competing for a shopper’s attention.

Instead of trying to beat the other brands at their own game, she decided to create a product that stood out because it had little colour, minimalistic design, and basically was a little boring, she said.

But the move paid off for Maw​ who has now sold over 1 million bottles of Boring Oat Milk after eight months in business.

“The business has grown massively, beyond our wildest dreams. We were planning to go over to Aussie, but domestic sales are doing so well for us that we are just continued to focus here,” Maw​ said.

She credits the success of the business to the tongue-in-cheek humour of New Zealanders.

“This is a distinctly New Zealand product, made here with local oats. We were thinking how do we show that without slapping a kiwi on the bottle. We discovered that the way to do that was to use a dry, self-deprecating, Flight of the Conchords-type sense of humour to market our product,” she said.

Supplied Boring Oat Milk founder Morgan Maw has found great success by using a cheeky, kiwi sense of humour to market her locally grown and produced oat milk.

But Maw’s mission was not just to give consumers a laugh, she also wanted to use homegrown oats to offset the damage to soil that intensive dairy farming could cause.

“About four years ago I discovered how amazing oats were at soaking up nitrates from soil. I thought this was the perfect product for New Zealand, as it fit so nicely with our dairy farming which can produce a lot of nitrates. I just needed to figure out what to use all the oats for.”

Maw​ initially tried to make a business that produced and sold oatcakes, but after she noticed the overseas growth of plant based milks, she saw the potential for a domestically produced oat milk.

But it was not easy to convince the people who managed the infrastructure designed to process cow’s milk, to give making milk from oats a go, she said.

Oats are turned to milk through a two-part manufacture process. The oats are brought into the processing plant, added to a mix of warm water and enzymes that work to break down the starches and the sugars.

The oats are taken out of the mix and the liquid that is left over is called enzyme-treated oat base, what Maw refers to as “the secret sauce of oat milk”.

Supplied Oats, warm water and enzymes are mixed together to create a liquid called an enzyme-treated oat base, what Maw refers to as “the secret sauce of oat milk”.

The oat base is then taken to an ultra heat treatment plant, and in a similar process to cows milk, is heated, bottled and ready to be sold.

Maw said she worked hard to set up the infrastructure, and to convince dairy manufacturers to help her process the liquid. Three years of hard graft later the first bottle of Boring Oat Milk was sold.

One million bottles and eight months later, Boring Oat Milk is available in over 90% of supermarkets and over 200 cafes around the country.

Sales are continuing to grow 20% a month.

Maw said she was happy the cheeky brand packaging helped the brand find success, but the business was researching overseas markets.

“It will be interesting to see how that translates overseas. As Kiwis who have travelled overseas know, our jokes don’t always land, so we expect there to be some markets where ‘boring’ won’t work. But with globalisation we hope this product will hit a chord with millennials globally.”