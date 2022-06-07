From the checkout to owning her own supermarket in 20 years

Jayde Cunliffe started in supermarkets at 16 and now owns her own store.

Jayde Cunliffe started on checkout when she was just 16. Now, at 36, she owns her own supermarket.

The North Shore native took over Oakura Four Square, in Taranaki, in April.

“I got the phone call in December saying, ‘Hey, congratulations you’ve just got your first store, it’s in Taranaki’ and I said, ‘Where’s Taranaki?’

Cunliffe said owning a supermarket is not as simple as seeing one for sale and buying it.

Through Foodstuffs, which owns New World, Pak’n Save, and Four Square, a would-be buyers must apply to be an approved owner operator and then put forward an expression of interest for a store.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jayde Cunliffe recently bought Oakura Four Sqaure. Owning a supermarket is something she has been working towards for two decades.

The board then selects who the owner will be from that pool of people.

“I put my hand up for eight stores all over the country,” Cunliffe said.

“I was an approved operator for two years and then this store came up in lockdown.”

Cunliffe bought the store site unseen as the Auckland border was closed.

As soon as it opened, she and partner Rikii Lee hopped in the car at midnight to drive down.

“We walked in the door, and I was like, ‘Yes, this is awesome!’ It’s a cool store, in a cool location.

“I love Taranaki. I can’t believe I’ve never been here.”

Cunliffe started on the checkout at New World Browns Bay before moving to the bakery, where she was offered an apprenticeship through Foodstuffs.

She finished school, did the apprenticeship and then went on to do leadership management and management development courses, also through Foodstuffs.

“There’s a stereotype with leaving school to work in a supermarket, but there’s huge career opportunities.”

While her peers were going to university to study personal training and horticulture, Cunliffe was working towards her goal without racking up a student loan.

She bought her first home at 22 in Auckland for roughly $400,000 and sold it before moving to Taranaki for $1.2 million – most of which went into buying the store.

“It costs a few million dollars to buy a supermarket. They’re not cheap.”

Cunliffe is concentrating on immersing herself in the Oakura community and creating a legacy.

However, her ultimate goal is to own a New World or a Pak’n Save.

“That’s where I want to end up.”