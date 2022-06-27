Everblue becomes NZ's first 'climate-positive' liquid hair care brand

Everblue founders Jade Hart and Renee Lee had the goal of becoming ‘climate positive’ for the company’s first birthday.

A New Zealand-owned and operated haircare brand has become the first liquid hair care brand available at supermarkets to be Ekos Climate Positive certified.

Everblue celebrated its first year in business on June 27, and its founders, beauty entrepreneurs Renee Lee and Jade Hart, achieved their goal of becoming a “climate positive” brand.

Climate positive means that a business’s carbon reduction activity removes more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it emits.

“Becoming climate-positive wasn’t ever in question, it was a necessity to us,” Lee said. “The team has worked hard over the past year to measure, improve and finally certify our efforts. It’s a great way to celebrate our first birthday and the hundreds of thousands of supporters we’ve had since launch.”

Everblue had offset emissions by more than 120%.

Independently assessed by Ekos, Everblue went through a process that calculated all of its emissions.

“Measuring our carbon emissions is the first step which allows us not only to offset, but also to reassess our day-to-day operations so that we can continue to minimise our footprint,” Lee said.

Supplied Everblue is the first liquid hair care brand available at supermarkets to be Ekos Climate Positive.

“This step is super important as it’s about bringing awareness on a daily basis to the emissions your team and products are generating and taking proactive steps to reduce your impact,” Lee said.

“A big part of reducing our emissions was bringing all of our packaging manufacturing to New Zealand.”

This predominantly costs more and required significant upfront investment, but Lee said they knew it was the right step for the brand.

In addition, it ran a flexible working environment which allowed staff to work from home or wherever suited them best for that day to help reduce unnecessary travel.

“We worked for months with a certified analyst from Ekos and went through a rigorous process of sourcing all reports from not only our business, but all our suppliers too.”

The final report found the Everblue headquarters and team emissions came from electricity, water use, travel to and from work locations and waste.

It also looked at its manufacturer’s emissions to determine their impact.

Once that was done, the business knew what it needed to offset.

“To become climate-positive, we offset 120% of our carbon emissions by purchasing carbon credits from deserving carbon projects Ekos partners with, that focus on directly supporting the growth and protection of local and international indigenous forests,” Lee said.

“This means as a brand we can proudly say we have a net positive impact on the planet and encourage all brands to take this important step to creating a better future.”