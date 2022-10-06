Businessman Mahara Inglis: 'Not just a token Māori'

People often mistake Mahara Inglis for an Indian woman when they see his name – but that’s soon cleared up when they meet the tall, tattooed Māori businessman who runs cellular health company MitoQ.

Inglis has been at the helm of MitoQ, his first chief executive role, since the first lockdown of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, having previously worked at Fonterra and global management consultancy McKinsey after gaining an MBA from UC Berkeley in the United States where he was a Fulbright Scholar.

He has iwi affiliations to Nga Rauru Kitahi, Ngaruahine, and Ngati Ruanui in Taranaki, and says he has seen others roll their eyes and assume he has gained an advantage as “the token Māori guy” so someone can tick a diversity box.

“One of the things about being 6ft 3” [190cm] is not many people say it to your face,” he says.

Inglis says he tends to ignore such slurs, preferring to let his actions and outcomes speak for themselves.

“You have just got to keep moving and stay true and not let that sort of stuff faze you,” he says. “There's a difference between having a unique experience and a cultural background that gives you a different perspective and being token, but people mix those up.”

MitoQ was last year ranked the country’s fastest growing supplements brand in the Deloitte Fast 50 Index, with revenue growth of 984% over the five years to 2021 as sales soared to health conscious customers in China and the US.

Inglis says bicultural and multicultural people help companies see problems from multiple angles, which is an advantage.

“We've come to realise that there is no one way of solving problems, and in fact linear thinking in many ways doesn't solve problems, it can create a range of other ones that we haven't considered,” he says.

He says he would love to support and encourage young Māori to see business as an opportunity for them to play a positive role in their communities and live their manaakitanga and kaitiakitanga values.

“But also, I think, the business world can use more leaders who have those sorts of values core to them as well,” he says.

The latest report on the Māori economy, Te Ōhanga Māori 2018, by economic consultancy Berl says significant growth in the Māori population and the labour force is set to continue.

It noted the Māori population increased 30% in the five years to 2018, outpacing a 7.7% increase in the non-Māori population. The Māori working age population, aged 15 years or over, increased 33%, compared with a 9% lift in the non-Māori population.

The makeup of the Māori workforce is also changing, with the number of Māori in high-skill jobs up 83% in the 12 years to 2018, representing a quarter of all Māori employees. Close to half of all self-employed Māori are in high-skill jobs.

Inglis advises young Māori to “lean in” to their difference.

He notes that 80% of people who attain a perfect score on the entrance exam for Berkeley do not get accepted because the university values diversity of thinking when creating classes, not just intellect.

Supplied MitoQ chief executive Mahara Inglis on his way to work with son Arlo.

“It's not to say that intellect isn't powerful, but what they look for is that diversity of thinking when they are creating classes, and cohorts, and it's the exact same thing in businesses,” he says. “I would say to people coming through, lean in to your difference, because that's what will give you an edge in terms of being able to see problems from a multitude of different angles.”

It’s something he celebrates at his workplace, which has no restrictive dress codes, or bans on particular hairstyles or tattoos. In fact, he sports a tā moko himself on his upper body.

Inglis says he wants people to bring their own uniqueness to the company.

“It makes the world a more interesting place and it means that they're more engaged because they can be authentic to them.”