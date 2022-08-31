Could better use of music give your business an edge?

All around Aotearoa, bars, cafes and restaurants need your business, so now's the time to Love Your Local.

While most businesses use music for background ambience, some establishments use the songs they play as a key part of their business strategy.

Katherine Dippie​, co-owner of Tauranga restaurant Fife Lane, said music was a key part of the design of her establishment.

“The music is as much a part of the restaurant as the physical layout. We have crafted different playlists for different times of day, as a way to engage with our customers,” Dippie​ said.

The audio design of the restaurant meant there were eight different zones in which the music could be turned up and down to suit the volume of conversation, she said.

During the day the restaurant played a light, easy listening playlist of New Zealand reggae and soft rock favourites, with the aim to entice walk-in customers.

But at night the playlist changed to a mellow, elegant, “but not too highbrow” playlist to complement dinner conversations.

The audio design of Fife Lane saw the business win this year’s One Music Outstanding Ambience and Design Award.

Dippie​ said many New Zealand businesses could use music more strategically.

“Many businesses could definitely do more. The bigger space you are the more considerations you have to give to music. It has to be part of the overall design process and strategy as a business.”

One Music director Greer Davies​ said music could be a hidden superpower for a business, if they knew how to utilise it.

“Music changes the way we think and feel, so for a lot of businesses if they spent time thinking about their ideal customer and sculpting music to suit their client it will enhance their business,” Davies​ said.

One Music is a licensing company that grants businesses the rights to play music in their establishments.

Tens of thousands of businesses pay fees to One Music, which passes on the proceeds through various organisations to pay artists and record companies.

Any business that played music out loud, whether it was a nightclub or a funeral parlour, needed to pay for the rights, she said.

A retail shop between 50m² and 99m² that used music for background ambiance would pay a fee of between $50 to $100 per year.

A bar of the same size would pay around $800 and a gym paid $1.59 per member per annum.

But businesses need to make sure they were getting the most out of the music they played, Davies​ said.

“A lot of effort goes into creating a business. You have the brand concept, the design, the furnishings and the product placement. Music can really tie all of those aspects together, so it is really a crucial element to think about,” she said.

Auckland University of Technology senior marketing lecturer Marilyn Giroux​​ said music was a powerful tool to use for marketing a business.

“Research clearly shows that music provokes an emotional response and can create strong memories. It is a powerful way to create a positive experience or brand association for a customer,” Giroux​ said.

But music could also be used to influence behaviour, such as a fast food restaurant that played up-tempo music to encourage people to eat quickly, or an antique store that played slow music to encourage thoughtful browsing, she said.

A business that wanted to level up its customer engagement should look at the kinds of music it played, she said.

“A business should ask itself what kind of image it wants to project, what it wants customers to experience when they come into the store. Even if the music is not what you like to listen to, it could be good for business.

“Leave your own taste out of it.”