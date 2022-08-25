Small business sales drop to lowest level since September 2021

SME sales fell 1.5% year-on-year last month, down from a 4.4% in June and the lowest it has been since September 2021.

Sales have slumped as the cost of living continues to impact Aotearoa’s businesses.

Xero has released its Small Business Index for July 2022, which showed sales fell 1.5% year-on-year last month, to their lowest level since September 2021.

Xero country manager Bridget Snelling said inflation at 7.3% per annum was making the situation worse for small businesses.

“This suggests the volume of goods and services sold has actually been much lower and price increases are hiding this real drop in sales. We estimate the real sales drop for small businesses is closer to -8.8% year-on-year.

READ MORE:

* Small business rebounding according to new report

* Small business growth strong despite Omicron wave, according to Xero data

* Building company warns of delays and worsening materials shortages from lockdown



“This is a clear sign small businesses across the country need our support. If you have the means, please shop local and keep money circulating through the New Zealand economy.”

The global data shows SME sales in Aotearoa are a step behind Australia and the UK.

BRAD OLSEN Econ Talks - NZ economy stressed as we pay the inflated price for too much stimulus (14 April 2022)

While their sales growth was slowing month-on-month, it was still growing year-on-year at 7.5% and 4.5% respectively.

But while sales were down, jobs and wages continued to grow, with 4.7% more jobs in small businesses than there were a year ago.

July was the third successive month that job growth had been above the long-term average of 3% year-on-year.

Snelling said it was a good sign.

Supplied Xero country manager Bridget Snelling says inflation hitting 7.3% is making the situation worse for small businesses.

“Job growth means more Kiwis are choosing to work in small businesses. We’re in the middle of a significant labour shortage, and it’s encouraging to see small businesses are continuing to compete against larger corporations. It’s also a sign small business leaders are confident in future growth.”

Most industries had strong jobs growth, led by manufacturing up 8.4% year-on-year, while sectors that struggled to attract talent in July were agriculture and hospitality.

Wages rose 6.2% year-on-year July, down slightly from a historic high of 6.7% in June.

“After five consecutive months of successively faster wages growth, some small business owners will be relieved to see this slowed in July. However, at 6.2% year-on-year, this is still the second-highest growth rate recorded since we started [the index] in 2017,” Snelling said.

”“We want to have a high-wage economy, however this is only sustainable if our small businesses have the sales to back it up.”