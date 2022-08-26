The 11-year-old New Plymouth boy with his own lawn mowing business

Kayden Potroz-Wallis loves earning his own money with his lawn mower.

A lawnmower isn’t exactly what you’d expect a kid to get for their birthday present, but it’s what 11-year-old Kayden Potroz-Wallis wanted.

The primary school student, who goes to Central School in New Plymouth, started his own lawn mowing business five months ago to earn some pocket money.

He does about five lawns a week charging $35 per lawn.

The budding entrepreneur is saving up for the new Xbox, which he plans to buy when the family travel to America in December.

“It’s $700, and I have $285 saved.

“I love getting paid and the reward of hard work.”

He started off with his dad’s lawnmower but because he was showing so much interest his parents got him his very own one for his birthday this year.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Kayden Potroz-Wallis, 11, has set up his own lawn mowing business as he wants to start early getting into contracting. He charges $35 per lawn.

He’s the only one he knows out of his friends who has a job.

So far his marketing has been done by word of mouth but mum Chalsey took to Facebook to try and boost business, and it worked.

More than 300 people interacted with her post on a local buy and sell page and her son has had many bookings since.

“He’s a perfectionist when it comes to the lawn,” Chalsey said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Parents Mark and Chalsey Potroz are super proud of Kayden for his business venture.

His parents cover all the petrol expenses, as Chalsey thought it was “a bit rough” to make him pay for that, and she also drives him to each job and waits while he works after school and on weekends.

Chalsey said she is so proud of him as it’s important he learns the value of money.

“The saving side is hard, but he's getting there.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff He currently does about five lawns a week which he completes after school and in weekends.

He wants to carry on this career path and get into contracting when he gets older. He plans to expand with a weed trimmer and other garden tools.

Kayden is currently so busy he is thinking of taking on an employee when he gets back from America.

“I might need a bit of a hand.”