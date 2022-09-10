New Zealand pest trap company 'rewilding the world'

Goodnature chief executive Dave Shoemack says the aim was to build a trap that was both smart and humane. Now 85% of what the company produces heads overseas.

Initiation to the team at Wellington’s homegrown pest trap company Goodnature looks a bit different to most companies.

On Dave Shoemack’s first day as chief executive, he went tramping.

“My first day on the job was on a trap line in the Ōrongorongo ranges, changing lure and gas,” he said.

Led by company co-founder Robbie van Dam, Shoemack trekked along trails and bashed through bush, listening to van Dam talk about how the traps worked and the company’s mission to “rewild the world”.

READ MORE:

* Wellington trap company donates $27,000 worth of trapping gear to struggling conservation project

* Trapping meets the digital era with arrival of Bluetooth traps

* Capital Kiwi: How 4400 traps will bring kiwi back to suburban Wellington



Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Goodnature traps are assembled in the company’s Newtown workshop – 95% of the parts are made locally.

Before his first month was out, Shoemack was able to see firsthand the difference those traps made. A trip to Great Island, part of Fiordland National Park, found it teaming with birds. “The island seven or eight years ago was very quiet,” Shoemack remembered. “Now, the sound is deafening.”

Shoemack came on board as chief executive two years ago, but Goodnature started 17 years ago with one goal: “Let’s solve a problem in a smarter way.”

It’s best known for the A24 rat and stoat trap, which works by luring pests in with a tasty smelling treat – safe for human consumption, although not intended for it.

The rodent follows its nose into the trap “to get a nibble of Goodnature chocolate or nut paste,” Shoemack said.

“Their nose nudges the trigger, the striker shoots out, and they're given a swift toxin-free death.” Then the rodent drops out of the trap, and it automatically resets ready for the next one, sending a kill notification to your smartphone.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff From left, co-founders Robbie van Dam and Craig Bond, and chief executive Dave Shoemack.

The aim was to build a trap that was both smart and humane, Shoemack said, and the traps had become standard across pest eradication countrywide, alongside the classic Department of Conservation box trap.

A partnership with fencing company Gallagher began three years ago, after the owners of the Europe arm saw a Goodnature trap in the bush while tramping in Queenstown, and were so impressed they got in touch.

More recently, a new single-use micro-trap from Goodnature received $1.3 million of Government funding for the development over the next five years of a small biodegradable trap, which can be dropped by helicopter or drone to target ship and Norway rats in hard-to-reach places.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff The company is best known for its A24 trap.

Innovation born in the New Zealand bush turned out to be entirely translatable to other countries.

Van Dam said they began exporting in 2014, and it really started to expand around 2016. “Even two to three years after we started exporting, it had grown to 50 per cent of the company.”

“Today, 85% of everything we make goes overseas.”

Choosing to export their products was the natural next step from domestic success. “All the hard work has already been done,” van Dam said. “Exporting is a natural fit. I think more companies should consider that.”

Now, traps that are designed and assembled in Newtown, Wellington, from 95% New Zealand-made parts are sent all over the world to control pests – from mongoose in Hawaii, to mink in Sweden.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Goodnature traps are assembled in the company’s Newtown workshop – 95% of the parts are made locally.

The trap came first, but they were “quickly becoming a tech company”, Shoemack said. Each trap now came with Chirp, an accessory which recorded trap data such as kill numbers, date, time and environmental conditions, and sent it to a smartphone app.

Having tech designers in-house meant things could move fast, and the data collection made it possible to map entire cities. Roughly a third of their business – around 22 people – was dedicated to research and design, turning their financial success overseas into homegrown innovation.

The company was one of the few winners from Covid-19 – people spending more time at home meant they had more time to dedicate to pest eradication.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff This wall shows every iteration of the company’s classic rat and stoat trap, the A24.

As well as more people buying traps, Goodnature data had also shown a doubling of the impact of existing traps, as people checked their lures and gas cannisters more often or moved them around their property to find the best spot.

Their overseas market was made up of individuals looking to protect their homes or assets, and farmers looking to do the same on a larger scale. Pest eradication projects around the world – particularly in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom – were also using Kiwi-made traps.

Co-founder Craig Bond said the data collection allowed people to see their efforts as part of something bigger, the trap data represented as a heat map. “You can see the collective impact,” he said.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Goodnature’s Newtown warehouse hosts a steady stream of freight vehicles – and these days, 85% of the company’s traps are sold overseas.

The Goodnature team was made up of people with a variety of skill sets, from mechanical engineers to software developers to chemists. “It’s less about the skills of the team members, but their collective knowledge.”

“A lot of people who join now want to be world-class at what they do,” Shoemack said.

The company was awarded the supreme award at this year’s ExportNZ ASB Wellington Export Awards, and is also a finalist in the NZ International Business Awards next month.