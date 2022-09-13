Local Facebook page with almost 200,000 members put up for sale

Facebook page Vic Deals, which has almost 200,000 members, is for sale.

A local Facebook group with almost 200,000 members has been put up for sale, with the promise that whoever bought it could support a “student lifestyle” while working 20 hours a week.

Owner Grant Burley would not say how much he wanted to sell the page for but said it would not be “stupid money”.

He also would not disclose how much money the page makes. It earns revenue by promoting posts from organisations such as recruitment firms, property rental companies, removal firms, fast food delivery, and the entertainment sector, Burley said.

The page has more than 193,000 members, the majority of whom live in the Wellington region.

It was started 10 years ago as a way for a student to earn income while connecting the community, which at the time was mainly Victoria University students, to each other.

The page has a number of administrators who help with moderation. Posts range from helping find missing items, to memes, restaurant recommendations and reports of drama in the city.

Burley said in an average month there were more than 2700 posts, 30,000 comments, 144,000 reactions, and 2.3 million page views.

He bought the page with another business partner seven years ago.

‘The reason it was bought from the original owner was we believed at the time, when it had 30,000 members, that we could help in growing the appeal of Vic Deals to a broader audience beyond students.”

But he said it was now time to move on.

“Timing and time available are everything, in this instance the admin team and myself now have other priorities and it needs to be handed over to a fresh set of hands who has an interest in serving the Vic Deals Community.

“Vic Deals is profitable, it could easily support a student’s lifestyle for a year with three to four hours’ work each day. Ironically this was one of the reasons it was set up originally.

“We’re not wanting stupid money and open to negotiating with the right parties.”