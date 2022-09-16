Startup 'Airbnb of childcare' raises $400,000

Kindello is a childcare marketplace that features listings for every childcare centre, kindergarten, kōhanga reo, and playcentre in New Zealand.

With more kids in daycare than ever before, two Kiwi parents have created an “Airbnb for childcare centres”, hoping to change the way parents find childcare.

Kindello is a childcare marketplace built by Logan Whitelaw and Chris Dunlop, who had both been working in the childcare sector, helping providers with the resource consents and engineering required to establish new centres.

They said they saw that some of the best centres were struggling to be seen and needed help with getting new inquiries and enrolments.

At the same time Whitelaw and Dunlop both had young families and were experiencing the other side of the problem – finding the perfect childcare was harder than it should be.

READ MORE:

* Childcare centres expected to be 'flexible' about fees during lockdown, Education Minister says

* The cost of raising a child in New Zealand has risen, with a big jump in childcare expenses

* Subsidies and work pressure fuel childcare growth



Kindello features listings for every childcare centre, kindergarten, kōhanga reo, and playcentre in New Zealand – allowing parents to find, compare and book visits.

Supplied Logan Whitelaw says Kindello will generate revenue through paid subscriptions.

”For parents this means they can truly see all their options, read real reviews from people just like them and inquire at their top choices without the need for phonecalls, emails and endless inquiry forms,” Whitelaw said.

And for childcare providers, it meant being seen by their ideal customers when they were looking for childcare.

“And because all childcare services get a free listing, it means that even the smallest centre can now be found online alongside the bigger providers, because often these amazing small centres don’t have a marketing budget rendering them almost invisible online.”

Kindello would generate revenue through paid subscriptions which give early learning services premium listings and access to features that increase bookings and save time.

The website had a similar look to Airbnb, which they took inspiration from.

“They’re a category defining business that we respect immensely for creating a marketplace in an industry that didn’t exist before them, and so we have taken huge inspiration from them,” Whitelaw said.

The Auckland start-up has raised $400,000 in seed funding and is now part of the new tech incubator programme called Te Ōhaka in Christchurch.

“We’re currently raising a seed round which will allow us to grow the team, introduce more features that are being requested by our users and ultimately get ready to take Kindello to other markets overseas.”