Why one health food business uses sheep wool instead of bubble wrap

Nothing Naughty is a sustainable business that uses glass jars and environmentally friendly packaging.

Health food manufacturer Nothing Naughty has started sending its products to customers protected by sheep wool, rather than bubble wrap.

The founders of Nothing Naughty, which makes protein bars, protein powder, and collagen supplements, said they were always looking for ways to be more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Peter McKee and Ian Thorburn started out as contract food manufacturers for other brands in their factory in Tauranga.

But they said, after doing this for about 12 years, they were upset at the amount of sugar and salt in many products and wanted to produce their own range of healthier snack alternatives.

Nothing Naughty joined Groovy Group in 2021, owned Alex Mark and Rob Greed.

Nothing Naughty uses reusable glass jars, compostable scoops and offers refillable bags for many of its products.

“We are currently working through our entire range to move all packaging into more environmentally friendly materials,” Mark said.

Instead of using bubble wrap the company uses sheep wool from a farm in Hawke’s Bay.

“Using sheep’s wool protects the glass jars when being shipped. We have found it’s the best way to keep the glass from breaking, and it’s better for the environment than plastic bubble wraps.

Supplied Nothing Naughty uses sheep wool instead of bubble wrap to product its products during shipping.

“We have many customers comment on creative ways they use the wool including incorporating it into their knitting, making a beard for a Santa costume, making a felt ball for clothes dryer, adding it into a cushion and making cat toys,” Mark said.

Outside of packing, wherever possible, the brand used local ingredients to keep its carbon footprint low and support New Zealand farmers and producers.

“We also like to make sure all ingredients are sustainably sourced, our marine collagen, for example, comes from sustainably caught red snapper.”