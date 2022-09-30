What I've Learned: Don't try to do everything yourself

Dean Prendergrast chief executive of children’s activity software company Enrolmy, says the biggest lesson he learned in running a business is not to try do everything himself.

Dean Pendergrast​ is the chief executive of Enrolmy, a software company that provides services and support for children’s online activity providers. Since founding the company in 2018, Prendergrast​ has seen its customer base grow to more than 1500 businesses using the platform. He shares what he learned along the way.

How did you first start your business?

I started my working career as a school teacher, whilst also teaching the guitar on the side. It was an excellent way to pay back my student loan quicker, and I soon earned more each year teaching guitar than I did being a school teacher.

So I left school teaching and founded music lesson company MusiqHub, which quickly grew to serve 5000 students each week.

Part of this success was the development of an online business system created to support music teachers. I was being approached weekly by other children's activity and childcare providers to see if we had a business application to offer them.

As a business owner and a parent, the penny dropped and together with lead developer Mike and architecture wizard Andrew, Enrolmy was born.

What were the challenges of the early days?

We didn't have much experience in the tech industry and understanding it was much more nuanced than expected. I needed to learn and understand what it would actually take to drive this kind of company forward and the detailed reporting required to serve our customers best.

Enrolmy also had three other founders, so learning to articulate expectations clearly and utilise a diverse skillset was key to our success. We all have such different personas, from optimistic to pessimistic, to somewhere in between.

Still, we implemented a 'no elephants in the room policy', which in turn meant we had really robust discussions and addressed things when and as they came up.

What was a moment when you felt you were on the right track?

When customers started saying they had found the missing piece for their business operations. The entire Enrolmy team is passionate about helping our customers achieve their missions. So seeing their operations grow, even from the very first customer we signed, was amazing. Knowing we're on the right track is something we’re very mindful of as we continue to grow.

What is the biggest lesson you learned along the way?

The challenge in growing companies is the changing role of the principal founder. Moving from daily management to strategising is a key journey clearly documented throughout tech folklore.

It was one thing to read about the changing role, but another to action this movement in one's own journey. This journey never ends since there's always another level you're moving to.

Anything you wouldn’t do again?

One of the most common things in our transition from start-up to scale-up was trying to do too many things myself.

While I may be capable of filling a number of roles across a growing company, it’s not sustainable. It is essential to understand all the jobs needed and ensure they are efficiently fulfilled by others.

There’s a balancing act here between revenue and fulfilling new roles, but keeping a responsibility that can be handed over for too long hinders the company in the future.