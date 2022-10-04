NZ firm wants to help world rely less on milk protein

A Kiwi biotech startup created to reduce global dependence on milk protein has been named the first recipient of funding from a new multimillion-dollar initiative set up to reduce the failure rate of local social enterprises.

Daisy Lab, which was established by Auckland University’s genomics lead Dr Nikki Freed, research scientist Emily McIsaac and former industry consultant Irina Miller, uses precision fermentation technology to “train” microorganisms to create casein and whey, for the development of bio-identical, dairy alternative products such as cheese and ice cream.

The startup was selected from more than 500 businesses that entered a nationwide competition Got Nous, started by Ethique founder Brianne West, for New Zealand entrepreneurs who can help solve a societal or environmental issue.

West launched the competition to help raise awareness of the challenges faced by social enterprises, which have a failure rate of 95% within their first decade of operation.

Businesses were asked to present their idea to an expert panel - including identifying the social or sustainability problem they wanted to change and details of how that would be achieved.

McIsaac said the pathway from research and development to market-ready products required a broad skill base that was not always available at the startup phase.

STUFF Precision fermentation can now copy and replace whole milk powder.

She said data suggested precision fermentation could reduce the emissions from the production of a kilo of cheese by up to 97% compared to using traditional cow’s milk.

“While we have had significant support and interest from investors and innovation funds, this is the first brand and product mentoring programme that we will enter,” she said.

Supplied Daisy Lab, from left, Irina Miller, Nikki Freed, Emily McIssac.

“We are a primarily scientific team with most of our knowledge base focused on developing the process that will help us create a viable alternative to yoghurt and cheese - having access to a team of consumer product specialists will be invaluable as we bring these products to the domestic and international markets.”

West said there were large numbers of New Zealand startups looking to enter the alternative proteins market.

She said businesses like these needed greater support to ensure they could develop to a scale at which they could make a significant impact.

“Daisy Lab is an example of company that has the potential to significantly reduce our emissions, we know now that there are many more startups in New Zealand that also can make similar inroads into addressing systemic environment issues we face as a nation, and they require customised support to grow to fruition.

“It is critical that more is done to support these businesses, not simply through the provision of financial aid but more importantly by offering the structured guidance needed to navigate the unique set of challenges they face.”