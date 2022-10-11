The self-raising success of a theatre nurse turned gluten-free bread baker

Lucy’s bread will now be available online after a successful three months.

An operating theatre nurse with gluten intolerant children has ditched the operating room to start her own gluten-free bread business.

And barely three months after its launch in the Waikato, Lucy Donaldson’s self-titled bread is set to be sold online with nationwide delivery.

It is already sold by Waikato bakery Volare in Tauranga, Waikato and Auckland, as well as Farro Fresh, Bin Inn and some cafes.

The self-taught mother-of-three and former operating theatre nurse said she was inspired to start baking bread by her children.

Supplied Lucy Donaldson has launched her own gluten-free bread range called Lucy's.

“I have been making regular sourdough bread for the last eight years. I have always been interested in growing food for our family, baking, and using simple ingredients to cook, so making bread was already part of our routine,” she said.

“Then my youngest son was very colicky, so I gave up gluten to try and ease his symptoms. I struggled finding any gluten-free bread that I enjoyed and that didn’t feel like a compromise, so I started baking my own.”

After two years of hard slog, practice, and in a haze of sleep deprivation, Donaldson approached Volare.

“Before going gluten-free I would often buy Volare sourdough from The Herbal Dispensary here in Raglan, and started wondering why they didn’t offer anything gluten-free. So I decided I would track down Ed, one of the Volare owners, and have a chat.”

By sheer chance, Volare had been wanting to launch a gluten-free range, but hadn’t had the time. From there, Lucy’s was created.

Lucy’s loaves come in three varieties that can be eaten fresh or toasted. The packaging is compostable.

The $12.50 gluten-free bread is also vegan and soy-free.

The Sourdough One is fermented for 18 hours and is a free-form loaf made with sorghum, millet, brown rice and tapioca flours, potato starch and psyllium husk.

It is the only gluten-free loaf shaped like a batard.

Supplied Lucy's comes in three flavours: white, seedy and sourdough.

The White One is Lucy’s take on classic white sandwich bread. The tin loaf is pre-sliced and made with rice, tapioca, sorghum maize flour and psyllium husk.

The Seedy One is made with sourdough culture, brown rice, millet, sorghum and tapioca flours, mixed seeds and psyllium husk.

“It's unsure whether we'll end up in supermarkets, but we are definitely looking into how we can reach more people,” Donaldson said.