What I've Learned: Find your people

Patrick Moynahan​, is the founder of electronic waste recycling business Computer Recycling. Moynahan wanted to create a business that was environmentally focused, and kept electronic waste out of landfills. Now he has grown the business 500% in four years to become a leading e-waste recycler in Aotearoa. He shares what he learned along the way.

How did you start your small business?

I’ve lived in Auckland all my life and studied business at AUT. In 2018, I took out a loan and used my savings to purchase and consolidate three businesses into Computer Recycling. While the industry is quite niche, we’ve now grown into Aotearoa’s leading electronic waste recycler, and assisted Kiwis to responsibly dispose of and recycle more than 4.7 million kilograms of electronic waste since 2018.

What were the key challenges of the early days?

Educating New Zealanders and businesses about the harm e-waste can cause and how to properly dispose of it was a key challenge when we first started and is still something we’re working on today.

A lot of people don’t consider what happens to electronics, or waste in general, once it’s in the bin. It’s trickier for e-waste given it contains toxic plastics and metals which can harm our environment. That’s why it’s important e-waste is properly disposed of, and where applicable, recycled.

What was a moment when you felt you were on the right track?

In April this year, we switched-on our Blubox shredder and MSS optical sorter for the first time. These machines are only of its kind in Aotearoa, and one of only eight in the world. The Blubox allows us to shred a tonne of waste an hour. This is a number that was previously inconceivable for the country’s e-waste recycling capacity.

The machine was officially opened by Minister David Parker, and we had an event to celebrate the momentous occasion we’d been working towards for three years.

Working in an unregulated industry, it can sometimes feel like you aren’t making progress. But I felt immensely proud at that moment, and it solidified that the business was on the right track.

What is the biggest lesson you have learned along the way?

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learnt from my years in business is just how important it is to work with like-minded people. Whether it’s your partners, suppliers, or your day-to-day employees, everyone you work with should be aligned with the same vision for your business.

A few years ago, I flew overseas to visit our manufacturing partners, this was an important moment for me as I was able to witness firsthand how they were following best practice, and how they embodied our sustainability vision.

Advice for SMEs early in their journey?

Become the expert. Learn everything you possibly can about the industry you’re working in and the product you’re selling. Positioning yourself as the expert allows you to build trust with your customers, helps you sell your services, and works to inspire others.