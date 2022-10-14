Government rolls out mental health and wellbeing tools to small businesses across New Zealand

Stuart Nash has announced the Government is extending its First Steps platform to small businesses across the country.

The Government is extending its health and wellness support package to small businesses across New Zealand until June 2024.

The First Steps platform has had more than 70,000 Auckland-based users, more than 75,000 resources downloaded and more than 1300 emergency helpline calls attended since it launched last year.

First Steps was funded within the Government’s 2021 $60 million package for the Regional Business Partner Programme and mental health support, with a range of resources, video content, podcasts, and tools.

The expansion of the package nationally did not require additional funding.

READ MORE:

* Wellbeing support for business leaders struggling under Covid

* Auckland business owners in 'urgent' need of $60m Covid-19 support landing soon

* What bosses are learning from Covid-stressed workers



Small Business Minister Stuart Nash said the programme provided mental health and wellness resources tailored to businesses.

“We’ve heard from small business owners and employees that operating throughout the pandemic has resulted in increased feelings of stress and isolation, which has had significant negative impacts on mental wellbeing.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Finance Minister Grant Robertson talks about the state of the Government's books.

“First Steps offers preventative support for business owners, managers, and employees that aims to reduce the number of those in crisis by providing a variety of tools, resources, and perspectives.”

There are an estimated 546,000 small businesses in New Zealand and up to 1.2 million individuals who are owners or employees. Nash said they were an essential part of the economy.

“Our recovery not only relies on economic performance – equally important is the mental health and wellbeing of all Kiwis. It’s clear this is a much-needed service to help our business community.

“Because of this work, New Zealand is one of few countries that developed mental health resources to support the small business sector during this time of crisis.”

Rural Communities Minister Damien O’Connor said the move would be important in the provinces.

“Rural communities are a fabric woven together by small businesses. It’s important when it is needed by individuals, that help with mental health is available because it helps with rural resilience,” he said.