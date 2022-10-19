Man launches the 'keep cup' of water bottles to combat disposable plastic

Anew produces a reusable water bottle available in the convenience sector, with its own recycling system.

When he became thirsty on a seven-hour roadie, Jayden Kilnac was frustrated the only water he could find to buy came in a disposable plastic bottle.

Now, his business produces a reusable water bottle, available in the convenience sector, with its own recycling system.

“The moment I came up with our first bottle was in a petrol station. I was on a seven-hour drive and needed water, like all of us do,” Kilnac said.

“[But] if I wanted to buy the water I needed, I had to buy it in a ‘disposable’, oil-based plastic bottle. There was no practical choice around it.

“We know that people want to do good. We just need to provide them with the products and systems that allow them to.”

Klinac wants to shift the entire packaging industry away from single-use options that use finite resources such as oil and sand.

It comes after the Government recently introduced new plastic regulations which banned plastic takeaway packaging, plastic-stemmed cotton buds and some types of meat trays.

Plastic produce bags, plastic tableware, plastic straws and non-compostable plastic produce labels are intended to be banned by mid next year.

“We are thrilled to finally launch this new reusable bottle system ahead of the summer road-trip season, making it easier for Kiwis to have a choice away from single-use plastic,” Kilnac said.

His company, For The Better Good, has now rebranded as Anew.

He said it offered a new approach to the entire lifecycle of products and packaging.

Anew has been released in service stations, cafes and other stores around the country.

Instead of relying solely on traditional recycling processes, Klinac said the Anew bottle encouraged consumers to buy water when necessary and continue to use the bottle it came in as a reusable vessel.

When the user eventually decided to replace it, it could be put into curbside recycling or the designated Anew system for “re-circling”, in which it is made into new bottles locally.

Supplied While there had been a big push for buying reusable water bottles and keep cups - Anew acknowledged the dilemma consumers face when they need to buy water on the go.

The mono-material (cap and bottle are the same material) and direct-on-bottle printing were design choices made to improve the recycling process to be more efficient because they meant the elements did not need to be separated.

The plant-based plastic was also durable and dishwasher safe, making it appropriate for continual use.