Serious Smoothies launches in South Korea after business success

Seriously Healthy is launching its Serious Smoothie products into South Korea.

A local food company is launching its smoothie products in South Korea.

Seriously Healthy is launching its Serious Smoothie products, which have been available in food service retailers since 2016, into South Korea after success in Australia and Fiji.

The brand sells organic fruit bites, frozen and dried fruits, while Serious Smoothies is a range of frozen single-serve pouches of real frozen fruit pieces.

Founder Samuel Rosser said the smoothie sachets would make it easier to make a healthy smoothie.

READ MORE:

* Upping exports to South Korea could reduce our reliance on the Chinese market

* Smoothie drops company eyes more growth after award win

* Iwi-run South Taranaki business working with BurgerFuel franchise



“We keep it as natural as possible, so we freeze freshly cut fruit. The customer then just adds the sachet frozen to the blender with liquid and blends for a healthy smoothie,” he said.

Rosser said it would be sending 100,000 sachets to South Korea for the launch. He expected it would fit right in with the Korean market, where consumers focused on convenience as well as health and functionality.

The sachets would primarily be sold through online retailers such as supermarkets.

It had partnered with Binggrae, a South Korean food and beverage company that manufactures ice cream, milk products, and snacks that was established in 1967.

“Binggrae are at the forefront of innovation in the South Korean food industry, so it has been great to partner with them,” Rosser said.

Both business had shared values around health, wellness and producing original products, he said.

Rosser said the expansion of Seriously Healthy’s brands into global markets had been on the horizon for some time, and South Korea seemed like a perfect first step for the company.

David White stuff.co.nz New South Korea is emerging from Covid-19 in much better shape than some of its Asian neighbours, and Shott Beverages is among exporters making the most of that.

“Expanding our export business has always been a priority for us, so this opportunity is significant.

“We know from the growth we have experienced since we launched in 2016, that the market for products like ours is growing each year.”

Rosser said sales in both New Zealand and Australia were strong, with good growth happening in a post-Covid environment.

Fiji sales were slowly recovering as the borders opened and tourists started travelling to the islands again, as the main target market for Serious Smoothies were the large resorts, he said.

But the launch is South Korea was the companies main priority right now, before it looks to continue its expansion in other countries.

“We’re really excited to create the brand in Korea and use this a successful test case before targeting other Asian markets. If the product works in South Korea we see Japan being the next obvious choice,” he said.