Tenants should be treated with respect by landlords, property manager says

Rents stalled, costs are increasing, and a brain drain - how could the rental market be changed to reduce the turbulence?

When Victoria Heyes moved to New Zealand from the UK, she’d bad experiences with property managers in both countries and resolved to do something to change the industry for the better.

She owned three properties in the UK, but when she arrived in New Zealand she became a tenant herself.

As both an investor and a tenant, she was unhappy with the service provided, and could see how it could be improved for all involved.

That led her to set up her Auckland property management company The Rental Bureau in 2015. She started from zero, with no clients or staff, and ran it out of her garage.

READ MORE:

* How to stabilise a fundamentally-changed rental market

* Here's how landlords are doing with healthy homes standards compliance

* Renters asked to share personal details, bank statements with property managers, Consumer NZ study finds



But she had a clear vision of how to offer something new by flipping the traditional property management model on its head, and focusing on customer satisfaction for both tenants and property owners.

Seven years later, it has paid off, and Heyes has a thriving, boutique business which recently picked up an award for excellence in innovation at this year’s Westpac Business Awards.

Heyes said traditionally the industry focus had been on serving the landlord, or property owners as she preferred to call them, rather than the tenant, and that model was backwards.

In reality, the property owner was the supplier, and the tenant was the customer, and, as in other industries, the customer should be respected and provided with great service, she said.

Supplied/Supplied The Rental Bureau managing director Victoria Heyes says tenants deserve good customer service.

“That concept, which is a common sense one, is at the heart of everything we do. It’s all about keeping the tenants happy, so that we don’t end up in disputes with them, or facing off against them at the Tenancy Tribunal.”

The approach might not appeal to everyone, but property owners selected her company, and staff made sure owners were on board with the way they worked, she said.

“If a property owner’s first question is ‘how much money can you get’ or ‘what do you do when there is a dispute’, we are probably not the right property managers for them.

“But if they want to know whether their property is up to standard, and what they can do to make sure it is, our approach will work. And, contrary to popular opinion, nine out of ten times that is exactly what the owner will want.”

An example of how this approach worked in practice was the tenant selection process innovation which earned the Westpac award.

Heyes and her staff reshaped the traditionally laborious and costly process with new technology, including 3D online property tours for tenants, and a two-team structured approach to viewings.

Heyes said they did not cut corners or impose extra costs to do it, but the new approach fast-tracked their existing processes, so they could process, approve and sign up new tenants within an hour of viewings taking place.

“It means property owners get fully-vetted tenants signed up quickly, and prospective tenants don’t have to wait around for days wondering if their application has been successful. Everybody wins in this scenario.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Reshaping the tenant selection process is a win for tenants and property owners.

The goal was to find a good tenant after just one viewing, but if that did not happen, feedback from prospective tenants about any issues, such as maintenance requirements, would be addressed before another viewing was held.

A customer-focused, collaborative approach was in line with what the government was trying to do with the healthy homes standards, and moves to regulate property managers, Heyes said.

Early this year, the Government proposed a licensing scheme to make property managers, who manage tenancies on behalf of landlords, subject to a code of compliance and a fit and proper person test.

The Property Investors Federation and the Real Estate Institute welcomed the proposals, but the Residential Property Managers Association believed the scheme should be extended to include landlords who self-manage their properties.

Heyes said there were some horror stories about property managers, so she supported the regulation of the industry as it would help get rid of the cowboys.

“The rental industry is changing, and there are many good property owners who are on board with that.

“They want to look after their tenants, and they want property managers who will do that. It is a positive shift for the industry, and long overdue.”

Consultation on the proposed scheme closed in April, and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development was now considering the submissions received and providing advice to the government.