'It’s an interesting time to launch a business': Swimwear start-up's plan to survive cost of living crunch

SWMR has faced ongoing disruption since it began last summer.

With a cost-of-living crunch, supply disruptions and a volatile exchange rate, now might not be seen as the ideal time to start a new retail business.

But Sophie Wardrop, owner of Auckland-based SWMR, has a plan to help her swimwear start-up fly – including keeping her day job for now.

She says releasing garments in a series of more regular “drops”, rather than a big product release each season, could be a way to combat rising costs. It should reduce the financial burden of a large product release, and lower order quantities where possible.

Wardrop started the SWMR last summer but kept her full-time job as an IT contractor as a way to minimise her risk.

READ MORE:

* Big pay rises not likely to follow NZ's jump in inflation, economists warn

* Inflation: National blames 'dumb' Government spending for rising prices, Government blames globe

* Southland businesses grapple with increasing costs



A former competitive swimmer, Wardrop was inspired to create swimwear that allowed for optimal movement and that merged swimwear and athleisure wear.

But in recent months rising costs had forced her to keep a close eye on cashflow and outgoings.

Wardrop said operating on the traditional fashion model was becoming unaffordable. The costs associated with all aspects of doing business, from design to samples, advertising, shipping and manufacturing were rising quickly.

Shipping delays associated with the Covid-19 container ship logjam and supply chain crunch last year meant her swimwear arrived at the end of summer. It had been on sale through the year, but there were plans to launch the business properly this summer.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Stuff asks Wellingtonians the things they're giving up due to the rising cost of living.

“It’s an interesting time to launch a business, heading into a recession, and prior to a recession supply chain issues, amid a really volatile exchange rate at the moment.

“From a foundational perspective that is definitely the most challenging, but from a startup perspective it is forcing me to work [harder].”

SWMR has received about 500 orders so far.

“The drop mentality seems like the route I’ll go down from a cost perspective, but from a marketing perspective it will also be nice to have something new to talk about every month or quarter.”

Wardrop said she had not yet passed any increased costs on to her customers.

Supplied/Stuff Sophie Wardrop says rising costs and the volatile exchange rate is forcing her make changes to her business.

“I’m absorbing the costs at the moment and having a day job allows me to do that with a little bit more comfort.”

She said there were not many areas where she could reduce costs in her business.

She would not compromise on garment materials but the marketing fund had been cut.

“Realistically the thing that is taking the biggest hit is my personal finances as that's where I'm dipping in to make up for any shortfall.”

One positive was that sea freight shipping times for goods had normalised, and now sat at the two-month mark - an improvement on the four-month minimum wait at the end of last year, Wardrop said.

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff Ships come into the Port of Auckland at all hours of the night. High above Auckland’s twinkling lights, as the city slumbers, crane operator Willie Maipi is there to meet them.

SWMR plans to expand into men’s swimwear and resortwear next summer.

“In terms of growth opportunities in an inflationary market, I'm still very optimistic - I would say it's going to be a combination of working smarter and recalibrating goals. I've always assumed starting an apparel brand from scratch would be a slow burn anyway,” said Wardrop.

“It will be a slower and more careful and considered growth, which again is why it's really important for me that I continue with my 9-5 career, so that I can make more considered decisions for long term growth, even if that means growing slowly.”

According to a survey by 2Degrees, Kiwi businesses are facing a hugely challenging operating environment with rising costs and inflation coupled with ongoing staff shortages.

The latest Shaping Business survey of 700 business leaders found big business had been able to navigate the winds of rising costs and economic change much better than small operators, with business optimism down the most amongst small firms.

Findings indicated that just 36% of business leaders felt more optimistic about their business compared to a year ago, with larger businesses found to be those who were optimistic.

Just one third of small business leaders with fewer than 20 employees said they were optimistic about their growth outlook over the next year.