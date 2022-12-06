'As busy as we've ever been' but worried about a recession

Reserve Bank deputy governor Christian Hawkesby gives a taste of what to expect next year.

Daryl Joyce, chief executive of Hamilton-based RML, says the manufacturing firm is as busy as it has ever been in its 40-year history.

It has a pipeline of work booked for 2023 and through to 2025 but Joyce is worried about how a recession could affect the business.

The Reserve Bank has forecast a shallow recession, starting by mid next year and lasting about a year.

Joyce said he was worried about what that might mean for clients, and how it could potentially change how production happened for RML.

He was also concerned at how a recession could impact its staff.

“I’m optimistic [yet] concerned for staff, hoping that this doesn't impact our people,” said Joyce.

“The challenge for New Zealand is that our best talent doesn't leave the country.

"My main worry is if key talent leaves for greener pastures. That would slow growth and be a double whammy when it comes to inflation.

"We want the economy to be more productive – to take away the best talent would make it less productive and unable to deliver the expected returns.”

Joyce said there were several challenges that lay ahead, and it was difficult to predict where the economy would head next year in the event of a recession.

“Although we are seeing supply and material starting to free up, the rise in costs is one of the biggest challenges and this is partly due to the exchange rate fluctuation. As we import materials, when the dollar drops - our costs skyrocket, so it’s difficult to make accurate predictions when the economy is going through so many bumps.”

New data shows recession fears are top of mind for many small and medium-sized businesses.

Supplied Daryl Joyce says he is concerned Kiwi talent will leave New Zealand, worsening the impacts of any recession.

According to MYOB’s latest survey of 500 medium-market business leaders, 88% of New Zealand firms are concerned by the possibility of a recession, with most concerned this would result in decreased demand for their goods and services, and reduced cash flows.

More than 35% of businesses said they thought a global recession would decrease demand for their goods and services, and 26% said it would reduce their cash flow.

A further 18% said they were concerned a recession would mean they would have difficulty obtaining loans, while 13% said it would mean they would be less able to scale their business.

Businesses based in Auckland were found to be more concerned about the likelihood of a recession when compared to other regions of the country.

MYOB findings show two-thirds of businesses had experienced “better than expected” and “much better than expected” business performance so far this year.

Most businesses said their financial returns had been strong through 2022.

Supplied Medium-sized businesses have experienced strong growth and earnings this year, says Jo Tozer.

Those operating retail, hospitality and rental businesses were less concerned by the prospect of a recession, compared to those in business, professional and property industries.

MYOB spokesperson Jo Tozer said the medium-sized business market had experienced strong returns – a stark contrast to findings and sentiment compared to small firms.

“From our latest insights and conversations with our customers, it’s evident that many mid-market businesses have proven to be incredibly resilient, despite the enormous disruptions and challenges that have been felt across the economy this year,” she said.

“In comparison to our recent snapshots of smaller businesses, where revenue and confidence have been consistently down, the mid-market entered this year with higher levels of confidence and work in the pipeline, and we’ve seen this promising outlook continue throughout the year.”

Tozer said the success of the mid-market business sector was important for the New Zealand economy given their “employing power” and growth ambitions.

MYOB estimated there are more than 13,000 mid-sized businesses.