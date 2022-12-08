Pop-up shop offers chance for founders to juggle business with mum life

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall encourage people to protect themselves from Covid-19 in the lead-up to Christmas.

A group of Auckland mothers and small business owners have banded together to open a pop-up shop, which they say would never have been possible on their own.

Curated opened last Tuesday in Orakei Bay Village, Auckland, and combines four businesses; Forget Me Not Journals, Papier HQ, White Fox & Co and Boston + Forest. It will be open until December 24.

The short-term lease was organised in just under two months. The concept for Curated, which offers a mix of art, baby goods and stationery, came from Forget Me Not Journals founder Megan Hutchison.

Hutchison and Gabby Kirk, of Papier HQ, Melissa Beadle, of White Fox & Co, and Hannah Wills, of Boston + Forest, run their businesses online around raising their children. There are seven children between the four of them.

They take it in terms running the shop.

Hutchison, a mother of two toddlers, said she had planned to rent a space for a pop-up shop for just a week. But she thought she could operate one for longer if she did it with other business owners, and could offer a mix of products that would be more interesting for consumers.

“You cannot tell from looking around the shop, whose is what, we’ve really intermingled all of our goods and they’re very complimentary products – there is nothing that sits in competition with each other. It’s been perfect.

“Something will catch somebody’s eye from outside the shop, they might see a piece of art or even a baby sun hat or journal that they like and then they come in and explore other people’s ranges,” she said.

Despite the pop-up going well, Hutchison said a permanent shop would not be possible at this stage.

Supplied Gabby Kirk, Melissa Beadle, Hannah Wills and Megan Hutchison: the four founders behind Curated.

“Everyone is disappointed that we’re not staying, but it is hard because we know that the locals are really liking seeing something different in the centre, but then we have to explain that we’re all mums taking it in terms to work in the shop.”

Hutchison said she had been happy with the sales she had experienced in the past week.

Having a retail store had opened he eyes to just how much administration went into running a physical shop, she said.

“I absolutely love this short-term approach and would love to be able to do this again. Whether that is a month before Mother’s Day next year or another month before Christmas [could be possibilities].”

Forget Me Not Journals rebranded from She Said Yes at the beginning of the year. Since inception in 2015 it has sold more than 10,000 journals and baby books.

Supplied Forget Me Not Journals is one of four businesses that make up the Curated shop.

Hutchison started the business after being inspired by the journal her own mother left her when she died.

The business started out with a single wedding planning journal, The Little White Book, and this year has released 17 new journals.

“The books that I’m doing now make the happiest; the ones I create encourage families to record what is important to them and their memories to pass down. That gives me immense satisfaction and I just feel like I’m doing something good.

“Although I know my wedding planner was loved by many customers I feel much more so that the grandparent journals and the baby books are the ones that are going to be passed down, and the Christmas book will become an heirloom.

“I never really thought of it as how many can I sell, but when I look at how many people are using them, that’s really special to me.”

Supplied Megan Hutchison says the pop-up store had been a huge success in its first week.

Papier HQ sells more than 350 art prints designed, printed and framed to order in-house, Boston + Forest makes handmade decor and baby accessories and White Fox & Co sells clothes, toys and accessories from a range of Australasian brands.

Curated was the result of like-minded women putting their heads together to innovate, Hutchison said.

Gabby Kirk, founder of Papier HQ, said the opening of Curated had provided a good opportunity to meet her customers in person.

“Working with the other ladies has been incredible too. I have a five-month-old daughter, Margot, and would not have been able to run a pop-up like this if it hadn’t been for the other three mothers being involved. It just would not have been possible to do it alone,” Kirk said.

“What I’ve loved about being in the Curated four founders Orakei store is the unique ability of me to turn around any one of my 350 art prints in any size of frame within 24 hours and deliver back to the store. This is unlike any other experience I can offer elsewhere and customers are loving it.”