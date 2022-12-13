How Designer Wardrobe turned its business around

Designer Wardrobe’s rental business dried up “almost overnight” in 2020. But now the online dress rental and resale marketplace has bounced back and has its sights set on Australia.

Designer Wardrobe first entered that market late 2019 and has around 20,000 members across the Tasman. From next year, it plans to grow its user base there through increased marketing and investment into the tech development of its marketplace and shipping options.

Aidan Bartlett, chief executive of Designer Wardrobe, said its marketplace already facilitated the buying and selling of designer goods between New Zealand and Australia, but it saw more opportunity to ramp that up as some designers brands were only available in Australia.

Designer Wardrobe’s biggest business is the re-sale of clothing, however, in the past couple of years it has been working to rebuild its rental business, which was severely affected by the pandemic.

In 2020, the rental side of the business was hit hard when lockdowns cancelled events and subsequently forced the closure of its bricks-and-mortar stores in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch a year later.

The rental business had returned to positive growth in the past three months, Bartlett said.

“Through all the disruption with Covid and the exciting level of growth in New Zealand it was more sensible for us to focus on the New Zealand market and bring rental back as much as we could. That has been our focus point for the past couple of years but now that we’re on the right side of business we do see a clear opportunity to push harder into the Australian market.”

Bartlett said Designer Wardrobe expected New Zealand to remain its largest market as it operated both its marketplace and rentals businesses here. It has no plans to take the rental business across the ditch.

“We see Australia as being highly complementary.

“We really see a place for us over there and there is so much cross-pollination with Australian brands.”

Supplied Aidan Bartlett says resale fashion is poised to overtake fast fashion by 2028.

Designer Wardrobe rents out 4500 dresses. It owns about 80% of those and the rest are consigned to the company by brand partnerships, including with Ruby and Juliette Hogan, on a profit-share basis.

The business turns over around $600,000 in rental revenue each month and $1 million each month in gross transaction volume sales through its re-sell marketplace.

The buy and sale portion of the business bounced back relatively quickly after Covid-19 restrictions eased. Its marketplace has grown two-and-a-half times on what it was pre-Covid, Bartlett said.

The rental portion had far surpassed sales volumes online when compared to pre-Covid, however, actual sales volumes taking into account income from the stores meant its sales volumes were only about 70% of pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re heading the right direction and we think it is only a matter of time before we are surpassing what we did with stores. We are a much stronger business now than we were even pre-Covid.”

Bartlett said there was a growing appetite for secondhand fashion.

“Resell fashion is poised to be bigger than fast fashion by 2028, so it is seeing material growth year-on-year and we have really focused on the product and elevated the discovery experience for buyers.”

Supplied Designer Wardrobe has 280,000 people using its online marketplace.

Next year Designer Wardrobe will launch Sell Later on DW, a partnership with a handful of retailers and brands to opt in to the resale economy.

But even with growing demand for upcycling clothes, Bartlett said it was not likely that Designer Wardrobe would open retail stores again.

It recently opened a “try-on room” in its North Auckland dispatch warehouse in Albany, which Bartlett said was a “halfway point” between retail stores and its e-commerce offering.

The by-appointment room allowed customers to try on items before committing to renting them, he said.

“Covid has forced us to hustle as much as we could and drive down on the initiatives that were working for us. It made us laser-focused on being a digital business, which is where we started as a marketplace business.”

Designer Wardrobe says around one in every 10 Kiwi women uses its marketplace to sell their designer goods. There are about 600 items sold on its marketplace every day and about 1300 new items listed each day.