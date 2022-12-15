Supermarket start-up Teddy teams up with footwear brand Scarpa to offer same-day shoe delivery

Supermarket start-up Teddy is hoping to offer shoppers same-day delivery of a range of items beyond groceries – starting with shoes.

It operates an on-demand model delivering groceries from warehouses in Auckland and Queenstown.

Teddy was founded by entrepreneurs Chaz Savage and brothers Ricki and Daniel Taiaroa in early November, with the goal to take a bite out of the $22 billion supermarket duopoly.

But Savage co-owns Scarpa with his wife, Liz Savage, and her sister Pip Larner, and partner John.

Teddy saw the opportunity to test the retail delivery model with Scarpa’s footwear, for Auckland customers.

It has been offering free, same-day delivery in the lead-up to Christmas.

The business works through an app in a similar way to Uber, with deliveries made by “riders” and “drivers" on electric bikes and vehicles from New Zealand company Ubco.

It aimed to deliver orders within 30 minutes, or two hours for a cheaper price. Savage said Teddy had been working on expanding its range of goods outside just groceries and alcohol.

STUFF / Connor Scott Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Commerce Minister David Clark discuss supermarket reforms (First published August 24, 2022).

The partnership with Scarpa was the first of many planned with discretionary goods retailers, he said.

It will soon list beach towels and caps on its app and next year planned to offer sporting and other fashion goods, alongside access to goods and produce by from small New Zealand businesses brands, Savage said.

Shoppers had an “insatiable desire” to get things quick, he said.

”One of the opportunities we see for Teddy is in that B2B last mile space – that insatiable desire for customers to get things super quick,” said Savage.

”We always thought that branching into B2B and making utilisation of our riders and drivers and solving problems for retailers that essentially want products delivered same day was an opportunity and a bit of a gap in the market, so you will absolutely see more of this going into the New Year.”

Teddy will open its Christchurch warehouse on Friday as part of its plans to expand the business nationwide as fast as possible.

In the new year it planned to expand to Wellington and Hamilton, then Tauranga, Palmerston North and Hawke’s Bay.

Savage said internal data showed some customers were doing whole weekly shops on the app, and the basket size of orders was generally larger than expected.

He said delivering non-grocery goods outside of grocery may not be possible in the 30-minute turnaround that Teddy could offer with its groceries as it owned the goods in its warehouse, but it aimed to ensure same day pick-up and drop-off of goods from third party retailers.