From landscape designer to teaching people how to sew their own lingerie

Helen Cloke gave up her 16-year-long career as a landscape designer to help people sew their own bras and knickers.

The Taranaki woman wants to help women feel confident in their underwear and knows that isn’t always possible with off the rack options.

She started her online shop Nellie Jones five years ago at home selling specialised sewing supplies for people wanting to sew their own lingerie, swimwear, and sportswear and in the last year has opened up a shopfront in Eltham, Taranaki – the only store of its kind in New Zealand.

“I’ve sewn my own clothing for a very long time and followed overseas blogs about sewing clothing and I saw people were starting to sew their own underwear and bras, and I was like, man, it'd be so cool.

“I didn't even know that was a thing that you could do, and I couldn't find anywhere in New Zealand to buy the stuff that you needed for it, so I bought in from overseas”

Cloke trained as a landscape designer after high school and worked in the industry for 16 years.

However, eventually felt like she had accomplished everything in that space she wanted to and began looking for something different.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Helen Cloke has a shop in Eltham where she sells specialised sewing supplies and will begin teaching women how to make their own lingerie.

“This is still really nice, because I get to still use my design skills but in a different way.”

In the new year, Cloke plans to add a new aspect to the business - teaching people how to sew and make their own lingerie.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff She started her business from home five years ago but recently moved into a shop in Eltham, Taranaki where dog Winnie keeps her company.

She has taught a few classes around the country at different fabric and quilting stores, but now she has her own store is excited for people to come to her.

“There's a lot of people in town that approached me that don't know how to sew, so I'll start from really basic how to sew on a sewing machine.

“And then I thought it would be really fun to have some really casual classes like make a pair of knickers and have glass of wine, just a couple of hours, a really fun no-pressure class.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff She especially wants to help women who find it hard to walk into a store and buy an off the rack bra that fits comfortably.

Cloke then wants to expand to teach women how to sew and fit an underwire bra as she said that’s the main reason people get into sewing their own bras.

“They can't walk into a shop and buy one that fits them.

“It seems like such an intimidating thing to sew your own bras, but it's actually not that hard once you know how to do it, and I'm here to hold your hand.”

While the majority of her business is still online, Cloke is loving having a store in Eltham.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Hers is the only store of its kind in New Zealand.

It’s a small town with a population of less than 2000 but has a number of shopping spots.

“Eltham is definitely a really friendly and affordable way to have a boutique shop, like there's no way I could afford to lease a shop in any of the bigger towns. The buildings themselves are so beautiful that really lend themselves to those quirky boutique shops.

“There's so much potential for more different types of businesses to come into town as well and make it a real destination for these really interesting kind of shops that you don't actually get in a lot of other places.”