Young Kiwis helping Gen Z take a bite out of $157 billion second-hand clothing market

Orbit says it wants to fill a space in the fashion market for a vintage-only buy and sell marketplace.

A group of three brothers has founded a business aimed at helping New Zealanders access vintage clothing and reduce the 45,000 tonnes of clothing sent to landfill each year.

The Hauraki-based siblings have spent the past year building their online marketplace Orbit, set to launch on Monday, and so far have invested about $2000 on the site built by themselves.

As vintage clothing lovers, founder Zac Griffin said their motivation for starting Orbit was to enable fellow enthusiasts to sell premium garments for what they were worth. He said vintage garments in New Zealand sold well below what they could be bought for overseas.

Secondhand fashion is a fast-growing market, estimated to be worth about US$100 billion (about NZ$157b) and growing by more than 20% annually within the clothing category.

By the end of 2028, the market for pre-loved fashion is expected to be 11 times bigger than fast fashion.

Griffin said he and his brothers had been buyers and sellers of vintage fashion for about five years, and used to have a page on Instagram dedicated to buying and selling their finds.

“We used to have to rummage through online marketplaces looking for items to sell and buy and there wasn’t really one place strictly for premium and desirable items of clothing, and we just thought there was a gap in the market, and that we would love a site made just for vintage clothes like there was overseas,” he said.

“There’s a huge market for secondhand and vintage clothing in New Zealand.”

Demand for vintage clothing was significant amongst his peers and those aged between 12 and 28, with brands such as Dickies, Carhartt and Ecko in hot demand, he said.

Griffin, 21, and his brothers Luca Griffin, 19, and Mags Griffin, 17, are students, working on the venture around coursework. Zac previously worked for vintage clothing retailer Spacesuit in Wellington while he studied criminology at Victoria University.

Orbit would focus on enabling New Zealanders to sell vintage pieces of well-known streetwear and designer brands, including Prada and Dolce & Gabbana. It would only accept premium and hard-to-find garments for sale on its platform, Griffin said.

The business would take an 8% cut of each sale as commission.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF AUT fashion lecturer Lisa McEwan talks about retailer clothing sizes.

It already had some sellers signed up ahead of launch, mostly friends, so that there were clothing items available to buy come launch on Monday, he said.

The team was motivated to create a “community of vintage clothes enthusiasts” and had been inspired by international online marketplace Grailed, he said.

By the end of the year, Orbit hoped to have 50,000 people signed up and using the site, before it looked to open up the market to trades in Australia.

“There is already a huge community, and we’ve got so many young people and old people interested in secondhand and vintage.

“We have big plans for it.”

Most people were currently selling their vintage clothing through Facebook Marketplace, Instagram and the likes of DePop, Trade Me and op shops, Griffin said.

New Zealand’s secondhand market was growing at a similar rate to internationally, by over 20% each year, and was set to represent more than 25% of shoppers’ wardrobes worldwide by the end of the year, according to research by BCG, Griffin said.

Trade Me’s 2021 Second-hand Economy Report, based on sales figures and a survey of 4403 customers, found that New Zealand had a “thriving secondhand economy, with millions of Kiwis getting involved and caring for the environment, saving money, and giving used items a second life along the way”.

And it’s millennials who are leading the charge. The generation – born between 1981 and 1996 – were the most likely to buy pre-loved items, with 78% of survey respondents in the age group saying they would buy second-hand.

Supplied Orbit wants to establish a marketplace for vintage clothing enthusiasts to buy and sell their garments.

Additionally, 74% of Gen X and 73% of Gen Z respondents said they would buy pre-loved items.

Griffin said he hoped his firm could make a dent in fast fashion and ensure clothing consumption became more sustainable.

“A massive part of why we are doing this is the sustainability aspect; it’s a huge deal in today’s world of fast fashion, and fast everything. Anything we can do to slow fast fashion down is a positive step.”

Fast fashion is a business model whereby companies produce as much clothing as possible, as cheaply as possible. Between 80 and 100 billion items of clothing are made each year – but on average are worn only seven times.

Nearly 35 million kilograms of clothes are dumped each year in New Zealand, accounting for 9% of Auckland’s landfill and this is expected to rise to 14% by 2040.

Stigma of second-handing shopping on its way out

Retail commentator Chris Wilkinson, managing director of First Retail Group, said vintage and secondhand retailing was rapidly growing driven by shifts in consumption behaviours by shoppers aged under 35.

He said charity shops had begun setting up their own dedicated vintage shops in response to this, as had mainstream fast fashion retailers such as Glassons, which was moving to be part of the trend.

"One of NZ's largest operators who have clothing bins across the country and trade in retail as Save Mart are opening inner-city stores, such as one in Nelson CBD. Previously they tended to be in industrial premises that were more destination-orientated."

Wilkinson said the stigma of secondhand clothing was ebbing and people were increasingly considering pre-worn as a value-orientated choice to dress themselves and their families.

"We're seeing more charity shops opening in recent years as shop sites have become more affordable and demand has grown.

“The SPCA alone has been on a significant growth path with a nationally-led strategy that has seen them grow in city fringes, suburban areas and through the provinces. Clothing is typically the biggest category in charity stores attracting shoppers on a regular and habitual basis. It transcends demographics with a broad range of consumers and age groups attracted."