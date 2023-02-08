Why your big business idea may never get beyond BBQ chat

What’s holding you back from starting out on your big idea?

Despite 85% of Kiwis saying they’ve had an idea for a business, only half of them have made it beyond a chat around the BBQ.

The 2023 MYOB belief barometer provides a snapshot of the current state of the entrepreneurial spirit and self-belief amongst potential and existing business owners.

The survey of 1000 adults from across New Zealand found potential business opportunities were seemingly endless, with 85% of New Zealanders saying they’ve had an idea for a business, and more than three-quarters of those surveyed saying they believed they were capable of starting a business.

Yet only 50% of them gave it a shot. Others said they did not have tje financial backing to pursue the idea, had time commitments and fear of failure.

Similarly, greater financial security (67%) and the confidence to back themselves (47%) were the top two reasons given when respondents were asked what would have made the most difference to them actually pursuing their idea to start a business.

This was the case for business owners Hayley Lewis and Michael Heron, who started their business Fernside Microgreens, two years ago.

“We had been growing and eating our own microgreens for about a year prior to deciding to seriously look at starting a business,” Lewis said.

“We knew that the time investment involved was going to be significant.

“We had to really look at the pros and cons of how it would impact our work/life balance. We believed in our ability to make it work, and our micro farm went from concept to reality very quickly.”

The family-run business in North Canterbury uses the couple’s own property, where they vertically farm micro greens.

For those that are toying with the idea of starting their own business, Lewis said getting to know your potential customer base was key.

“Expect that there will be setbacks and don’t give up. Sometimes you feel like you are not making progress, sometimes it can feel like you are going backwards. Believe in your ability to keep going and rise to the challenge.”

MYOB spokesperson Jo Tozer said that while it was no surprise that finances were the biggest hurdle, acting on the strength of their belief in their idea could help people overcome these barriers and unleash the opportunities they were hoping for.

Self-belief was ranked consistently by those respondents who had started a business as one of the top three factors influencing how well their first business did. Also credited as being influential to their business success were loyal customers, and their work ethic and commitment.

“What’s key is having that confidence to back themselves. When armed with self-belief and the right tools and support, we could easily see more of these ideas make it past a chat around the BBQ,” Tozer said.