How changing her mindset from weight loss to body positivity helped Riley Hemson start two successful businesses

Frustrated with the lack of size options in women’s fashion, 27-year-old Riley Hemson took the industry into her own hands.

Hemson, who is originally from Wellington but now lives in Queensland, became well-known on social media after starting a weight loss Instagram account, HealthyChick101, in 2016.

In 2017, she lost 30kg in one year. But she said, after losing the weight, she realised she was still the same person, with the same values, and her weight didn’t affect how people loved her.

“That’s when I realised the message I was sharing needed to change,” Hemson said.

“Life didn’t instantly get better when I could fit into a smaller pair of jeans. I decided that the message I was sharing online didn’t align with my beliefs any more. I realised it didn’t matter what size I was or what the scales said, if I wasn’t happy now then when?,” she said.

But what she didn’t realise that her platform, which amassed 478,000 followers, would be a stepping stone into the industry that sometimes was her worst enemy.

Hemson now has two businesses to her name, activewear brand Remmie by Riley and clothing brand Jorja & Joseph, while collaborating some Australia’s biggest clothing brands, such as Showpo.

Hemson always struggled to find brands that stocked her size and when she did, they were often pieces that weren’t her style or suitable for her age.

“I struggled to understand why brands weren’t making clothes in my size. I thought, well if they won’t do it - I will.”

Remmie By Riley came to market in 2020, but she and her fiancé, Vita Tomoana, decided to begin the journey to starting the brand in 2018.

Size inclusiveness and sustainability were at the core of Remmie, Hemson said. The activewear was made with recycled fabrics and shipped using biodegradable material.

The first collection launched with a size offering of XS-4XL and increased to a 6XL by the second collection.

Jorja & Joseph came to market last year but had been in the works for at least 18 months prior.

“Again I found a huge gap in the market for inclusive wardrobe essentials.”

The pieces aimed to be seasonless, functional and removed from the fashion industry’s cycle of trends – instead focusing on crafting foundational “building blocks” such as denim, tees, tanks and outerwear.

Supplied Hemson and her fiancé Vita Tomoana pick fabrics and designs for the brands.

Hemson had completely self-funded her businesses after her success on social media.

“I learnt very quickly how much time and energy it takes to own your own brand. It quite literally is 24/7. Even when I’m not sitting in front of my laptop, my brain doesn’t stop.”

The hard work had paid off, with both brands often selling out of new release products.

“One thing we are still trying to nail is our stock levels, we are getting better and better as we get to know our customer, but sometimes you just can’t pick what is going to go nuts.”