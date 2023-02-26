From living in a friend's garage to running her own plus-sized activewear business

Nicole Gaviria, 29, found herself unemployed and living in her garage during the 2020 lockdown.

Now, she has launched her own activewear business with the most expansive plus-size range in New Zealand, going from size 14 to 30.

The Christchurch woman founded Lulah Collective following her own personal experience as a plus-sized woman in the fitness and mental health sector.

In her work as a therapist she heard stories from other women and girls who were struggling with body image.

READ MORE:

* Butt out - I'll wear whatever leggings I like

* Collective housing is our future: New report recommends a solution to the housing crisis

* Ministry of Justice report projects increase of people on remand over the next 10 years



“Many times they note that their struggles are influenced by the harmful body standards and ‘fitspo’ messaging portrayed by activewear brands. I decided to create something that could combat the lack of options in plus-size activewear, and provide an alternative body-positive message in the fashion space.”

She’d experienced this herself when she was 50 kilograms heavier teaching yoga and had nothing to wear, and when she did, the leggings would suffocate her or roll down.

“An experience I had that put a real fire under my ass was when I was invited to teach an ‘all bodies are yoga bodies’ yoga class in a major activewear brands store,” she said.

Supplied Lulah Collective’s size range goes from 14 to 30.

At the close of the class they offered her a piece of activewear in exchange. Size 22 at the time, she found herself in the changing room unable to fit into anything. She left with a drink bottle.

“I launched Lulah Collective because I myself experienced a “problem” and I wanted to create a safe, inclusive and empowering space for plus-size women so that they don’t have to have the experiences that I did.”

But Gaviria said she never thought about starting her own business until she was made redundant in the 2020 lockdown and living in her best friend’s garage, feeling hopeless.

An advertisement for a free entrepreneurial mindset program from The Princes Trust Aotearoa popped up and she took the gamble.

Supplied Nicole Gaviria was awarded $20,000 in funding after pitching her brand to the Prince’s Trust He Kākano team.

In December 2021, The Princes Trust Aoteaora had noted that they were working with the Ministry of Youth Development to offer seed grants to kiwi entrepreneurs under 30 who wanted to validate a business idea.

Through her own market research she found 70% of women could not find activewear that fits their shape and size, so she decided to run with the idea of making plus-sized activewear.

“I was living pay check to pay check, and there was no way I would be able to invest in testing a business idea myself, so this was my shot.”

She spent Christmas that year developing her business plan and in March 2022 pitched to the Prince’s Trust He Kākano team. Lulah Collective was the first to receive $20,000 from the inaugural He Kākano funding round.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF AUT fashion lecturer Lisa McEwan talks about retailer clothing sizes.

“With the funding I spent the rest of 2022 designing and developing pieces, building my online community, and building my brand.”

Lulah Collective launched with a pair of leggings and a sports bra in January and had sold 220 sets in the past month.

It was about to open pre-orders for biker shorts and some accessories and by the end of the year Gaviria wanted to increase the size range to 34 and add more designs. She was also working with nutritionists and personal trainers to offer a subscription service for movement classes, mindfulness, and online workshops.

“My advice for other aspiring entrepreneurs under 30 – go for it.

“The only person who can give you the life you dream of and deserve is you, you have to be the one to take the action and do the mahi.”