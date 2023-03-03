Finding a job on your London OE might have just got easier

Next Stop London says it has simplified the job hunting process for people planning their OE to London.

The London OE has become a little easier with a new job hunting platform that aims to match a candidate’s experience with the right recruiters, before they even get on the plane.

Next Stop London was started by friends Caitlin Clarke and Dave Thomas who moved to London for their OEs in 2017, and met with a number of recruiters with varying degrees of success.

“Dave is an accountant by trade and got bounced around by a number of recruitment agencies who only wanted to put him in short-term contracts, and I'm a producer who, at the time, found it difficult to actually find creative recruitment agencies,” Clarke said.

“Recruiters are such an important way to find work in London, and we saw an opportunity to improve this process,” she said.

Candidates create a profile on Next Stop, complete a series of questions about their work experience, and are matched with a selection of suitable recruitment agencies.

Accounting and finance, law, marketing and creative services, education, technology, engineering and construction, health, HR, and business support were the industries to choose from, and up to seven recruiters service an industry.

Once the candidate is placed, the recruiter pays a small percentage of their recruitment fee to Next Stop, which in turn pays the candidate a £50 commission.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF With Kiwis leaving from most regions to travel overseas, but most migrants sticking to large cities, the brain drain is likely to hit the regions harder.

After a couple of false starts due to technology issues and what Clarke admitted were some big and expensive learning curves, the platform launched in October last year.

More than 400 candidates had used the service and the number of new jobseekers on the platform was growing each week, Clarke said.

“We suspect March to July is going to be our biggest influx for the year with lots of Kiwis and Aussies heading to the UK for the summer.”

Clarke would not say how much money they had invested in the business but it was “substantial”.

“We both work full-time outside of Next Stop, which has meant lots of late nights and weekends on NSL, but has also allowed us to live and self-fund a startup.

“Luckily, we're starting to see income coming in from candidate placements which we are reinvesting into the new platform’s development.”

The duo were working with Auckland design studio Ghost Street on a new platform, planned to launch later this month, which would have more functionality for candidates and recruiters.

They were also working on launching Next Stop Australia, with three industries supported so far, and more to come this year, Clarke said.