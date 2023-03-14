New Zealand rum start-up making spirits from kūmara

An Auckland bartender has developed a rum made from kūmara that he is hoping becomes recognised worldwide as a rum of New Zealand.

Bayside Rum was founded by husband and wife Egor Petrov and Anna Saveleva in December 2021 with the goal to create a modern rum that reflects New Zealand’s culture.

Its rum is distilled using kumara mash molasses and stored in wine caskets formerly housing pinot noir.

Bayside Rum sold out of its first batch and within five months of launch won a silver medal at the New Zealand Spirits Awards. It has produced just over 1000 bottles until now and is available in 30 bars and restaurants and 15 liquor stores around the country.

Petrov works for Kiwi restaurateur Ben Bayly, running the bars for his popular venues Origine and Ahi.

The business now wants to raise a minimum of $30,000 through a Pledge Me crowdfunding campaign with an ideal target of $130,000, that would be used to launch its single barrel partnership programme.

Its Pledge Me campaign launched on Tuesday, seeking a minimum investment of $40 or $8000 for a 10 litre barrel of its rum. Once ready in two to three years’ time, the rum will be bottled and sold, with the profits and return on investment set to have a value of just over $20,000.

Petrov said Bayside had run into some cash flow issues and had to sell a whole batch before it was able to make a new one, so any funds raised would enable it to invest in bulk raw ingredients and work on multiple batches simultaneously.

This time next year, Bayside Rum plans to raise an additional $2m in exchange for equity in the business.

Those funds would be used to set up an Auckland-based distillery and bar restaurant, which Petrov anticipated would be operational by the end of 2024, and offer experiences such as blend your own rum, extract and bottle your own rum from a barrel, production tours, and offer a venue to invite food trucks.

Petrov said he hoped the distillery would become a bit of a destination of its own, similar to Riverhead-based brewer Hallertau.

Bayside distillery could be established in Hobsonville or the likes of Takapuna, he said.

“We hope to be ready for the summer season next year.”

The Russian expat said his creation had been received a lot better than what he had initially expected, and he was gearing up to debut the kūmara rum across the ditch in Melbourne or Sydney later this year.

Supplied Bayside Rum Co has produced about 1000 bottles over the past year.

It is also in production for its first “spiced rum” that draws inspiration from the New Zealand lolly, the Jaffa, with its orange and chocolate notes, expected to be available within three months.

“If this raise on PledgeMe is successful, then we will have a good opportunity to move into Australia this year. I know a couple of people there through hospitality and now in distribution companies. I think I’ve got something special in the bottle, so we want to start by introducing it to Australian bartenders.”

Bayside Rum plans to work on a number of collaborations, including a collaboration with local cider company Bohemian Cider to produce a rum with cider in it.

It would also produce a botanical rum in collaboration with Ben Bayly and other chefs to release as limited edition products.

Petrov, who had been bartending for 14 years, said he wanted Bayside Rum to become known as New Zealand’s rum.

“At the moment we don’t have one, we’ve always drunk international rum in New Zealand and I want Kiwis to be proud of a rum that has been homegrown,” he said.

Supplied Egor Petrov says by the end of next year he expects to be working on Bayside Rum full time.

Petrov currently works full-time as a bartender, working on Bayside on the side, but he said he hoped it would become a full-time gig by the end of next year.

The business had made early sales revenue of $30,000 in the past year, he said.

Bayside Rum is sold in all of Ben Bayly’s restaurants including South Island venue the Blue Door, with a focus on on-site hospitality sales and bottle sale through its website.

Petrov moved back to New Zealand from Dubai in October 2020 and spent most of 2021 perfecting the spirit.

Bayside Rum was inspired by one of the oldest sugar cane spirits that exist, Batavia Arrack from Indonesia, which uses fermenting red rice cakes with the yeast of freshly pressed sugar cane juice, which is then fermented again and distilled into a rum.

Instead of using rice cakes, Petrov uses kumara mash, which lets the yeast colony develop and then adds that to molasses during the fermentation process. After that, the fermented mash is double pot distilled in a very similar process to Jamaican rums.

A similar technique is used in the production of wine, whereby a bunch of grapes are ripened earlier than the rest of the harvest, pressed and yeast sits in the juice and the fermenting juice is later added to the rest of the batch.