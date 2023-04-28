'We don't have to be a hero': Business owners struggling with pressure

Hannah Miller Childs says she’s under so much pressure at work she now has dreams about it.

The co-chief executive of Behemoth Brewing Company has been with the business for eight years and said times had never been so tough.

Her mental wellbeing had declined in the last six months being in business, which she put down to increasing pressures from the economy as well as uncertainty and lack of staffing.

“Your labour pool is so tight it is hard to find the right people, you end up paying more for people that have less qualifications than you did a couple of years ago.”

READ MORE:

* Construction-focused mental health service sees a busy first year, minister promises support

* Wellbeing support for business leaders struggling under Covid

* Meet the pair trying to save lives in our most suicide-prone industry



Combined with the economic pressure, this meant business owners, including Miller Childs, were having to work longer hours to be able to keep up.

“We love being involved and taking part in everything, but it just keeps adding to the workload. You don’t want to pass it on to your team because it’ll mean they’re stressed, so you take it on, and it can be a lot.”

The stress and pressure had left her unable to switch off after work hours and she was often dreaming about work.

STUFF The New Zealand hospitality industry is battling a labour shortage which has been exacerbated by the border closure and the departure of many migrant workers. (Video first published in July 2021)

The April 2023 edition of the BDO Wellbeing and Business Performance Index - Te Rangahau o Ngā Hauora Pai – found half of Kiwi business leaders had been feeling less mentally healthy in the past six months, and nearly half (44%) of those cited business financial pressures as the top reason.

This was an increase of 10% since the last measure in October 2022.

It was followed by external economic factors (37%) including interest rates, inflation and the rising cost of living. Workload came third at 27%, followed by not having enough people to rely on for support (25%).

It was the first time the business impacts of Covid-19 did not appear in the top five.

The WHO-5 score among New Zealand business leaders dropped from 69 to 62 put of 100 - significantly lower than this time last year.

The WHO-5 Index is the measure of mental wellbeing developed by the World Health Organisation.

SUPPLIED Miller Childs said staff shortages were the biggest worry.

Accounting software platform Xero also launched its small business owner wellbeing report on Thursday, which found business owners seemed to be coping well compared to those in other parts of the world, but remained in a more vulnerable position than the general population.

The report, which surveyed small business owners across seven countries from November 2022 to February 2023, found New Zealand small business owners ranked third in overall wellbeing (63 points), behind Singapore and South Africa.

Xero chief customer officer Rachael Powell said it was encouraging to see solid indicators of wellbeing for New Zealand small business owners but the current economic climate was challenging.

“There’s no doubt the added pressure of high inflation, talent shortages, the Covid-19 pandemic, and uncertainty about the future have all created a tough working environment these last few years.

“This is the backdrop for many small business owners when it comes to looking after wellbeing, both their own and that of their employees.”

To help her mental wellbeing, Miller Childs said she often exercised, spent time in the outdoors and took time to make social connections outside of work.

”Nothing beats a good couple of hours on the couch watching something.”

She also encouraged people to admit work pressure was too much and take time to step back.

“We don’t have to be a hero.”