Elon Musk is 'an idiot' but businesses should take notice

Elon Musk has made a host of unpopular changes at Twitter since taking over in 2022, leading some users to abandon the platform.

Quentin Weber is a marketing strategy expert and founder of digital marketing agency Unbound.

OPINION: Elon Musk is an idiot. Watching the billionaire owner of Tesla and SpaceX burn Twitter to the ground should be a good reminder to marketers and business owners not to put all their marketing eggs in one basket.

The platform has sparked controversy since Musk took over in 2022 and brutally laid off staff just one week later. Since then, he has rolled out unpopular changes like paid blue ticks, reinstating previously banned accounts and labelling a host of media outlets – including Radio New Zealand – as government-funded. Many users have left because of the changes, leaving some marketers exposed and wondering what to do.

READ MORE:

* Elon Musk's 'troll heaven' turned Twitter into advertiser hell

* Why is Elon Musk set to buy Twitter? What would he do with it?

* Mark Zuckerberg's wealth plunges by $46 billion after Meta shock



Platforms come and go, but your business shouldn’t. So if you don’t want your business to be at the mercy of the likes of Musk, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and TikTok chief executive Shou Chew, you need to think about where your marketing lives, what data you actually own and what your marketing spend is actually doing for you. Spoiler alert: setting the right objectives will ensure it grows your business rather than lining the pockets of Silicon Valley.

1 NEWS 1News’ Logan Church looks at if the US$44 billion deal will pay off for Musk or see users leave in droves.

As a digital agency owner, I am the first to sing the praises of digital marketing (let’s not quit the internet just yet). But no one platform holds the key. Here are my top five tips for making sure you don’t get burnt by the next Twitter inferno:

Own your audience data

Rather than relying solely on third-party data (data someone else owns), make sure your first-party data (data you own) is solid.

Social media advertising can be incredibly effective and a great way to reach new customers. But as a marketer or business owner, you have no control over the audience you are connecting with, meaning that with a change in the algorithm or policy (or if the platform completely disappears), you no longer have an audience.

I always recommend using social media advertising in conjunction with collecting your own data around interactions customers have with your business, like purchases, sign-ups and website visits. Not only can this make your digital advertising efforts more effective (lookalike audiences can be a great way to find new customers), but it means you have a direct way to connect with the people you want to buy your product or service.

Supplied Marketing strategy expert Quentin Weber says Musk’s Twitter inferno should be a reminder to marketers and business owners.

Diversify your channels

This one feels a bit obvious, but channels change quite regularly (MySpace, Vine, Meerkat, Periscope – and whatever happened to Clubhouse or Stereo?). Using a single channel to reach your customers? You are leaving your business vulnerable and at the mercy of algorithm changes, user behaviour shifts and platform shutdowns.

I’m not suggesting you need to be everywhere all the time, but think about where your audience spends their time, online or otherwise, and connect with them in more than one way. I have been advising our clients on this for over a decade.

Back in the early days of helping businesses set up on Facebook, I asked: what if Facebook started charging you a dollar for each follower? Companies saw Facebook as a free and easy way to reach people. My predictions were not far off the tumble in reach we have seen and the Facebook landscape changing to become more pay-to-play.

123rf Using a single channel to reach your customers? You could be leaving your business at the mercy of algorithm changes, user behaviour shifts and platform shutdowns, Weber says.

Set the right objectives

Knowing what you want to get from any marketing activity is critical. Is it leads? Are you trying to build your own audience and get that valuable third-party data? Is it a brand awareness piece? Knowing what success looks like is essential. But knowing how this helps to drive the needle forward for your business and fits into the bigger picture is critical.

Many tools encourage ad spend on vanity metrics which, long term, support the platforms more than your business. If your ad spend is all going on “getting likes”, for example, your page might look great, but you won’t be building a valuable or engaged audience. In other words, you may have an audience without any money or genuine brand love for you where their clicking finger is.

Keep testing and learning

Marketing is faster now than ever, so you need to be in a constant cycle of testing and learning to see what works. You need to test at speed because we no longer have the luxury of the time frames of traditional marketing.

Everything is changing all the time, especially with digital. It just takes a slight change to an algorithm for what was working well to become ineffective. Changes to the platforms we use are inevitable, constant, and (in most cases) won’t spell the end of a platform.

While many will find the changes frustrating, we find it exciting. We live and breathe online advertising at Unbound and are constantly measuring what works, so we can pivot when the system changes. Again.

Focus on the fundamentals

We’ve all been fed a story that marketing has become really complicated when in reality, that is simply not true. The pace of change has picked up. The number of channels available has exploded. But the principles of marketing don't change. You still need to focus on the “four Ms”: Market (target market), Message (positioning and messaging), Media (what channels to reach your market) and Measurement (how you can see if it all worked).

Remember, there’s no silver bullet when it comes to business success. If you think you’ve cracked it, don’t worry, algorithms will change next week. Or a Silicon Valley rich kid will set fire to their own ivory tower.