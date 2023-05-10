Under-pressure business owners hope for company tax cut

Some businesspeople have been tempted to move to Australia as cost pressures increase, Sang Cho says.

One restaurant owner feeling the pinch of rising costs says he isn’t hopeful that this year’s Budget will deliver anything to help.

Sang Cho, owner of Auckland eateries Annabelle's and Eden Bistro, said he was increasingly frustrated by the current business landscape and the lack of reform to make life easier to run a business.

Cho, who has been involved in family businesses in hospitality for 28 years, said there had not been a tougher time to be in business, and many organisations needed a lifeline.

In his own businesses, Cho said he had been affected by doubling gas prices, supply issues of key ingredients such as eggs and milk, the CO2 shortage which meant beer could not be served on tap for some time, and high prices of menu staples such as avocados.

“We’re feeling the crunch.”

A new study from accountancy software provider MYOB showed a reduction in the company tax rate to 25% was top of small businesses’ wishlist.

It ranked ahead of more investment in healthcare and a permanent reduction in public transport costs and petrol levies.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF The Government has repeatedly signalled a few-frills Budget.

But MYOB’s latest nationwide survey of over 500 small-to-medium businesses (SMEs) showed 62% of business owners were not confident that Budget would deliver any benefits for them.

Cho is one of them and is worried that the Budget could include bad news for business.

“Being a Labour government, I don’t expect anything,” he said. “They have already talked about wealth tax and are looking to increase tax somehow; they all want to tax somebody and anyone who owns a business is an easy target.

“I don’t think there will be any tax cuts, the best I can see happening is keeping it how it is – which is not helping business at the moment as there is too much red tape – that’s probably the best I can hope for.”

Cho said some businesspeople were increasingly interested in skipping the country for perceived greener pastures in Australia.

“If they tax us more then you will see a lot of businesses just pack up and go,” he said.

“From January until now, we had a lot of regulars who packed their bags and moved across to Aussie.

“I can see what’s happening right now, I’ve got family and friends that are a bit younger than I am, and they are packing their bags and moving.”

“I just got a tax bill on Monday and I’m thinking ‘how am I going to pay this’. It’s almost winter, we’re struggling right now and the weather is not helping,” said Cho.

“Our staff are depressed because the weather reminds them of the Auckland floods on Auckland Anniversary Day ... we’re open now, but it is not a happy, bubbly feel to it, it’s more dark and gloom.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Small business owners are not hopeful the Budget will deliver anything meaningful for business.

MYOB spokesperson Jo Tozer said research over the last six months showed two-thirds of SMEs had faced higher expenses due to rising costs for running their business, paying on average almost $400 more per month for wages and salaries than six months ago, just over $293 more for insurance and around $280 more for stock.

“The call for a slight reduction in the company tax rate is a perennial feature on the Budget wishlist for local SMEs. However, in this high inflation environment it’s also understandable that businesses are seeking some relief from rising costs,” Tozer said.

“While their expectations are low for direct support from the upcoming Budget, we do hope there will be some policy outcomes that will bring benefits to these businesses, so they can continue to focus on providing their customers and local communities with the goods and services they need and enjoy. After all, it’s their success and growth that will provide a boost to our local economy today and into the future.”