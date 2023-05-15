How storytelling can make your business more memorable

Rachel Klaver is a marketing strategist, specialising in lead generation and content marketing.

OPINION: One of the words commonly bandied about by marketers is “storytelling.”

I love this element of marketing and use it all the time to help explain concepts, make the message more relatable or memorable. I’ve created analogies that my clients use over and over, to help themselves change mindsets and reframe how they do things.

I don’t have an issue with storytelling at all. I do have an issue with the vague explanation of what it is in a business setting and how it’s often overcomplicated.

For me, a story in business need to be like stories in every other area of our lives. We need to feel connected to it, it needs to be easy enough to follow, and interesting enough to take all of it in. It should never be like the half-written novel sitting discarded on my bedside, because I can’t bear to be bored by it any longer.

For business, a short story is often a good story. A simple, short story is even better.

One of the simplest stories to tell is the Metaphorical-Solution type story. It takes an everyday experience, either directly related to your work or just something people will identify with, and connects it to an area of your business.

I’m going to break down the steps of that later, but before I do, let’s take a look at why storytelling is so important when it comes to business.

It helps us develop an emotional connection with you, the teller. In a world where AI is creating content left, right and centre, and with people communicating so much via text, email and social media messages, feeling a connection to a person within a business is a powerful plus.

Storytelling makes us understand data and facts in a way we remember. We can put them in a context that stops them feeling abstract. It helps paint a picture of the numbers we’re trying to convey.

Our brains are hardwired to remember stories. As we listen, we’re engaging multiple areas of our brain, and it activates the language processing part of the brain, along with our emotional and sensory areas. This helps us both retain the information and know how to access it later.

Stories can take a complex issue and make it simple. This only works if we refine our story and remove all the bits that distract us from the core message. This can be hard if you love details, the minutiae of life, but it’s essential when it comes to telling a story, especially in a business setting.

If you want to change a mind, a story is an excellent way to start. They can help shift a belief, or how people see the perspective of someone incredibly different to them. The more someone becomes invested in the story of a character, the more likely it will help change a perspective about that person’s experience.

While data can help give us the facts, storytelling can help us be inspired to make changes related to those facts.

There’s a wide range of formats and story types we can use to tell a story in a business context, but the Metaphorical-Solution one is an option for simple, everyday events we can use for stories every day.

I recently used this with a client as we were working on his content for LinkedIn. None of his posts were getting engagement, so we took one of the themes already shared in that post, and found a really simple story to illustrate it. Instead of sharing a bare fact, it turned it into a heart-warming story so many people could relate to. The story he shared? The simple act of popping his phone in another room so he could sit and play with his daughter, and the feeling of joy when he realised he’d been able to be fully present with her.

So how would you tell this story?

There are two starting points for this. For beginners, the first step is thinking about a point you’d like to tell a story to illustrate.

I tend to work the other way around. I’ll often experience or notice something (for example, realising my dogs always come to the kitchen when I get the chopping board out of the cupboard), and then find a way to use it to teach marketing.

Either way works.

You need to be clear on what the message needs to be. We don’t want to have to explain the message at the end, so the analogy needs to be one that makes it super clear. Write this down.

The illustration you use needs to be relatable to your audience. Ideas around family, pets, hobbies, and sports work well, and better than “that once in a lifetime experience that only a few people have ever seen or done.” The goal is for people to easily picture it.

Create a beginning, a middle and an end. For example, with the chopping board story, the beginning is me getting the chopping board out. The middle is me finding out that while they all hope to get something as I chop, sometimes it’s not something they want to eat or are allowed to eat. And the final part is, that they get rewarded often enough to want to come back the next time the chopping board comes out.

It helps to add little personal touches. I might say, “Spud loves anything green like lettuce and broccoli, while Milly won’t touch it. But they both love cheese.” You want them to find personality in the story.

As you finish the story, you can thread through the reason for the story. I used this metaphorical story to talk about email. I said, “When it comes to email, be the sound dogs run to. Sometimes it will be opened and one person will love it, and another will not. Sometimes everyone will think it’s amazing, and every now and again, no one will. The trick isn’t to try and please everyone in every email. The trick is to give people enough of the stuff they like, enough so they’ll still want to open the next email and the next. Be the sound of that chopping board, hitting the bench with all the hope of that tasty cheese treat. “

A good story can be told in writing and in person. It has a rhythm to it, and it doesn’t have anything in it that distracts from the core message. It’s a good idea to check that people understand it (so test it out before making it live if you can.)

Often the first time we tell a story it can feel clumsy. The more we tell it, the more we feel at ease with it. A good story can be retold in a post or a video, or during a presentation over and over again. It helps people learn, and the familiarity helps people slide into a relaxed mode, ready to hear and learn.

A story can help cut through all the noise on social media, can help people see a glimpse into your life, and build your business. They can, and should be simple, relatable and help people connect with us.

If you want your business to be remembered, perhaps it’s time to start telling more stories.