No Budget funding for digitalisation to hit productivity levels, 'missed opportunity', business says

Public transport fares, prescription fees and early childhood care were all winners in this year's Budget.

The business community says the lack of funding for digitalisation of small and medium businesses is a missed opportunity and will ultimately stunt productivity.

In Thursday’s Budget the Government announced it would invest about $40 million annually over the next four years in the gaming industry, through tax rebates, which would allow game developers with a minimum $250,000 expenditure threshold to claim back 20% of their expenses.

The move is expected to help retain talent in the country and grow the sector, which is worth $407m.

While the rebate was hailed as “game-changing” for the gaming sector, business leaders have called out the lack of investment in other areas targeting small and medium-sized businesses.

Xero New Zealand country manager Bridget Snelling said she was “disappointed” there was not anything in the budget for small business, given they were “doing it tough in the current economic climate”.

But she was pleased Treasury had forecast that the economy would not go into a recession, and that inflation was coming under control and expected to reach 3.3% by the end of next year.

Snelling said she was pleased to see the Government was prepared to provide grants for the gaming sector but questioned why similar funding wasn’t allocated for other businesses.

“We would have liked to have seen some financial support for small businesses’ digitalisation – which is a key driver of increasing our economic productivity.”

NZIER research showed a 20% uptake in cloud-based tools could add almost $8 billion per year to the country’s GDP.

“What we would have liked to see in the Budget is digitalisation grants paired with other investment to remove the barriers of digitalisation to help stop New Zealand’s slide down OECD rankings for digital competitiveness.”

Research shows for New Zealand to catch up to the OECD average of GDP output per person, each person would have to work an extra eight hours a week.

To catch up to Ireland, the most productive nation, New Zealanders would have to work an extra 10 hours every working day, said Snelling.

“For us to address our productivity challenge, digitalisation is absolutely crucial, and because small business makes up 97% of the businesses in our economy and contributes a quarter to our GDP, it is imperative that the Government invests in digitalisation,” she said.

“Despite a key objective of this Budget being to secure our economy, it suggests that small business is clearly not a priority for this Government which is disappointing.”

Bridget Snelling says the lack of funding in the Budget aimed at small business was disappointing.

Zac De Silva, chief executive of business consultancy Business Changing, said small business held a different view to the Government around the likelihood of a recession.

“The vast majority of businesses are very negative in their outlook and would say that Treasury is being too optimistic. The average business’s customer is feeling poorer and will continue to feel poorer and this is only going to push up the chances of a recession. I have personally seen so many businesses whose sales pipeline are falling off a cliff,” said De Silva.

“A really scary impact of the times is that the Budget seems to not have done much to address that many companies are coming up with a plan b.

“Plan b is around if they need to restructure their business and the most popular way to restructure will be to make some of their team redundant. These times are looming and we are getting closer and closer every day. The most important thing to stop this from happening will be for interest rates to come down – how can our country act more collectively to get an agreed plan to get interest rates down quicker than how it looks today? We are on the edge of a precipice in small business.”

De Silva said there appeared to be a disconnect between the Reserve Bank and the Government and Treasury. “It will be interesting to hear if the Reserve Bank forecasts have moved as much as Treasury’s.”

He said he believed the Government was spending too much money overall, driving inflation.

Other industry groups said the “bread and butter Budget” had left “only crusts for business”.

"This is a budget for recovery rather than growth or the transformation of the economy, which is most needed for business," said Brett O’Riley, chief executive of the Employers and Manufacturers Association.

“We were holding out hope for some well-funded initiatives to stimulate investment that enables innovation, like accelerated depreciation for hardware and software that would drive productivity."

There have been mixed reviews on Grant Robertson's "no frills" budget.

The Government announced $27m in funding to get more women, Māori and Pacific people employed in the technology sector through its Digital Technologies Industry Transformation Plan.

Under that plan, funding is expected to support the development of apprenticeship-type programmes and cover part-payments for trainee wages, employer support, and set up costs for trainees.

This is in addition to a commitment to extend its Apprenticeship Boost initiative and expected to help 30,000 apprentices start or continue their career journey.

MYOB spokesperson Jo Tozer said the extension to the Apprenticeship Boost initiative would be a welcome relief for those in industries battling skills shortages or looking for new talent.

"While it’s great to see this investment in the growth of local mid-sized gaming enterprises, SMEs would have greatly benefited from a similar approach to technology-related expenditure," said Tozer.

“Digitisation empowers SME owners to invest in the growth of their business. It is key to building resilient, productive and sustainable businesses. MYOB’s insights show that nearly seven in 10 SMEs who have digitised parts of their business believe doing so made them more profitable, and our recent modelling revealed that investment in improving digitisation amongst New Zealand’s SMEs could deliver a gross benefit to our economy of $8.5b.”