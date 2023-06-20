Boss Babes entrepreneur signs deal with one of the country's largest retailers

The founder of Ed&I says her business has had its best years in the past two years.

Edna Swart says her beauty products business is on track to hit $8 million in sales, following a deal with one of the country’s largest retailers.

The founder of Ed&I, which was established in 2016 as a swimwear business, said it had had its two biggest years yet and could be exporting to Australia by the end of next year.

Swart, who is featured on TVNZ’s Boss Babes reality TV show alongside Iyia Liu, ran the business for three years as a side hustle while she worked in banking.

Ed&I switched to a sole focus on skincare in 2019.

The business has signed a deal with Chemist Warehouse to have its serums, moisturisers and tanning products stocked in its stores in its high-end section under its new format, Ultra.

“They are having five open by the end of this year, and they’ll continue expanding. That’s where our focus is; the premium site of Chemist Warehouse,” said Swart.

Ed&I has been sold on the Chemist Warehouse website for the past 18 months.

Chemist Warehouse generates more than $3 billion in revenue annually, has more than 500 stores in Australia and plans to open up to 70 stores in New Zealand. It is Australia’s sixth-largest retailer.

Swart said the deal would provide a platform for trans-Tasman export growth later down the track, including through a launch into its Australian stores.

“Australia will be a different ball game and a different approach on how we grow the brand there.”

TVNZ BossBabes follows Auckland influencers and businesswomen Iyia Liu and Edna Stewart.

Ed&I experienced a 245% increase in sales revenue in the last financial year and 120% growth the previous year.

It expects to launch four additional products to take the range to 15 by the end of the year.

Swart said the business was now in expansion mode, focused on product development and growing its range.

“Now we have the capabilities of doing so, we are bootstrapped, so we have been quite restricted in what we can do until the point that we can grow because we’ve got the capital and can finally reinvest. Instead of taking drawings, everything has gone back into the business.

“We’re in a position now where we can do that, so we’re being very particular on how we do it, because we don’t have big guys sitting behind us with buckets of money willing to grow quickly.”

Swart described Ed&I as the tortoise in the race against the hare, focused on slowly growing a sustainable business. This year was about building a solid foundation for the brand before it launched into offshore markets next year, she said

Swart is the only full-time staff member working on the Auckland business, alongside shareholder Briahna Barrett, who works part-time, and two other part-time staff.

Swart has used her TV profile and following on social media to grow sales and build an online community. She has almost 41,000 Instagram followers and Ed&I has 100,000 across social media platforms.

Swart has appeared on Celebrity Treasure Island, Boss Babes and The Great Kiwi Bake Off.

By the end of 2025, Ed&I forecasts annual sales revenue of $8m. That is taking into account breaking into the Australian market.

“Sales are good, we are doing well, but we still have some way to go. We’re not where we want to be.

“Ultimately we would like to be known as one of the biggest beauty brands in New Zealand,” said Swart.

“I test it sometimes, I’ll walk around the airport and ask people ‘Have you ever heard of Ed&I Body’ and people say no, and my job’s not done. I want to be known.”

Supplied/Stuff Edna Swart says anti-ageing products are a focus for the next 12 months.

Over the next 12 months, Swart is focused on growing the brand’s range of anti-ageing products. It launched its first anti-ageing serum last week and expects to launch at least two more products under that category.

“Chemist Warehouse have been amazing. They took a punt with us; they said we’re not really a brand that they know, but it is a New Zealand brand and wanted to support local, and they gave us the opportunity to prove ourselves online.

“We haven’t spent any advertising with them, and they were very impressed with the numbers, hence the reason why we are further our relationship now. They have been amazing standing behind us to grow. I think a lot of other big names have not given us a chance.”

Chemist Warehouse has been contacted for comment.

Ed&I signed a distribution partnership with Arrow Beauty three months ago, supplying its products to small boutique retailers and hair and beauty salons around the country and is sold on brands.co.nz.

Swart said ecommerce remained a big focus, alongside growing its bricks and mortar retail presence.

Ed&I sold tens of thousands of bottles and tubes of product last year.