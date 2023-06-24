Battle to lift GST threshold for micro businesses faces Inland Revenue opposition

Many micro businesses, sometimes run as a side hustle, don’t make a lot of money.

One woman’s battle to get the earnings threshold below which micro businesses don’t have to register for GST lifted faces opposition from the Inland Revenue.

Kristen Murray petitioned Parliament to raise the GST threshold from $60,000 to $75,000, telling MPs the threshold had been same since 2009.

She said the GST threshold was crippling many small businesses, but Inland Revenue has told MPs it does not believe lifting the threshold was an effective way to support small businesses.

But Murray has won the support of business lobby group BusinessNZ, which supports the routine indexation of taxation levels, including for personal tax rates.

BusinessNZ economist Steve Summers said the effect of inflation meant the $60,000 threshold in 2000 equated to about $82,000 today.

But Graeme Morrison, policy lead at Inland Revenue, said the support provided by lifting the threshold would be relatively modest and would only apply to a small group of new or micro businesses, particularly self-employed contractors.

1 NEWS The National leader criticised the Government for having no ideas to "drag New Zealand out of the economic hole".

“The policy rationale behind the low GST registration threshold of $60,000 is consistent with maintaining a GST system that applies at a low rate to a very broad range of goods and services.”

The threshold of $60,000 ensured the compliance costs faced by new or very small businesses were fair and manageable, he said.

New Zealand has a huge number of micro businesses.

Morrison provided figures to MPs showing 264,457 taxpayers were GST registered as having turnover of $60,000 or less in 2022.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff Inland Revenue does not think the GST threshold needs moving.

A further 27,032 registered for GST had incomes of $60,001 to $75,000.

Many micro businesses do voluntarily register for GST, IR says, because while it increased their compliance, and meant they have to add GST to their prices, it brought discipline to their businesses, and meant they could claim tax deductions on their expenses.

“We would expect that a large proportion of taxpayers currently in the $60,000 to $75,000 band would continue to want to maintain registered for GST even if they had the ability to de-register,” Morrison said.

Summers’ submission suggested tax thresholds be reviewed once every four years.

“BusinessNZ has long supported some form of regular indexation regarding inflation-adjusting of personal income tax thresholds, which we also believe is well overdue for a threshold correction,” he said.

“Overall, the fact that the private sector often has to point out the outdated nature of such thresholds tells us there is a need for them to be regularly monitored by the Government so that they are always fit for purpose.”

“While we strongly support an investigation into raising the GST threshold, at this stage we have no strong views regarding what a revised figure should be,” he said.

But he pointed out Australia currently had a threshold of A$75,000, which is up on the A$50,000 threshold when it was first introduced there in 2000.

“One could argue that aligning New Zealand in dollar terms with Australia would make some sense, not only from an ease of understanding perspective, but also in ensuring New Zealand is at least on par with Australia in terms of retaining and enticing small businesses on this side of the Tasman,” Summers said.