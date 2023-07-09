The graphic designer using TikTok to build personalities for New Zealand businesses

Graphic designer Kristy Campbell has built an empire creating a personality for New Zealand businesses.

She has designed logos and branding for about 300 businesses since she set up her digital agency in 2020. The 30-year-old generates the majority of her business from TikTok and Instagram.

She says her design studio, Pink Pony Creative, has been built on social media and offering behind-the-scenes insight into her design processes.

In one of her TikTok posts, she dressed up in an inflatable unicorn costume and filmed a “day in the life” video of what she gets up to at work. One of her videos that went viral was of her turning McDonald’s into a luxury brand. The video had 4.5 million views.

The quirky Orewa-based business made $500,000 in sales in the past year, and $60,000 in passive income from design filter presets that Campbell says took three days to make.

She forecasts the business will hit $1 million in sales next year.

“I started this not knowing it would turn into a business. I started it actually as a 100-day design challenge – it was in late 2019 when I started the challenge, and it was purely because I was bored in my old job. I was creatively unmotivated – I was finding I was designing in the same colour, the same fonts for a one-brand business, so I thought what other better way can I enhance my skills,” says Campbell, sitting in a bright Barbie-pink studio behind a podcast microphone.

LAWRENCE SMITH Pink Pony Creative founder Kristy Campbell says TikTok and Instagram generate the majority of her business.

The entrepreneur has built the business up to have multiple revenue streams, leveraging its large social media following, and hosts design podcast You Made It. She is also in the middle of putting together a course for designers.

Pink Pony Creative has 257,000 followers on TikTok, almost 22,000 followers on Instagram, meanwhile Campbell’s own personal Instagram has 175,000 followers.

“For the 100-day design challenge where I designed a piece of work every day for 100 days. I made up the brief myself; I was inspired by cafes around me, my friends, I created a logo for friends, and I started putting this work that I was creating out on Instagram – that page was a way I was trying to keep myself accountable.

“I was hoping for a few people to start following my journey and look at my work, and then eventually I started to grow a little bit. I reached about 1000 followers at the end of the challenge and I thought ‘This is pretty cool, people are interested’, and then I got my first inquiry through Instagram. Someone said: ‘hey, I love what you do, could you create a logo for me?’.

“From there that is where the idea sparked that maybe this could become a business.”

She registered the company under the name Pink Pony in March 2020, just before the global Covid-19 pandemic forced the borders to shut and the country into lockdown.

Campbell says the timing of starting the business had worked in her favour and as lockdowns continued she was able to slowly reduce her working hours with her employer. It wasn’t until the May that she took the business full-time.

In the months that followed she found her business and design requests grew as more and more people launched their own businesses through the Covid years.

Campbell, three designers and an administrator make up her team, based in Hibiscus Coast in a studio decked out in Barbie pink with quirky features such as a life-size horse named Pedro.

Campbell was flown to Los Angeles to speak at the Adobe Max conference last October and is set to do the same again at this year’s event.

It is both business leads and opportunities like that which have come about from being active on social media, she says.

“Instagram and TikTok is massive for us. I never thought TikTok would be somewhere I got business from. It’s been such an interesting journey.

“When I started using TikTok for Pink Pony, it was initially in that big lockdown we had. None of us had much to do outside the hours we worked, we were just chilling at home, so I was looking on TikTok and I would see these videos of bakers making cakes and tutorials like ‘how to ice a cake’, and I thought it was pretty interesting and that I could do this for what I do. I started posting little design tutorials in Adobe Illustrator or how to use a certain feature in Photoshop and it started ramping up from there,” she recalls.

“I posted everyday, the views started climbing and the audience starting growing.

“It’s interesting because this is something that service-based businesses don’t often see as a powerful way to market themselves – I always thought as a business marketing should be ‘Here’s my work’ and this is what I can create, but actually Tik Tok has allowed me to understand that if I’m sharing tutorials and how-to videos, I’m actually showing the process and my thinking behind what I do.”

LAWRENCE SMITH “Pedro” the pink pony. Pink Pony Creative has designed branding for 300 businesses in the past three years.

Campbell has done design work for everything from food businesses and bakeries to beauty and hair care, craft and fitness, pet food and payments businesses – companies from all over the world, some located as far away as the United States, Saudi Arabia and India.

She says her business is often found through TikTok and is told that the way she showcases her process gives people confidence to send inquiries and work with her.

She lives by the rule of posting on social media at least three times a week.

“Social media opens up all these other doors and other avenues for revenue.”

That includes the Adobe Illustrator and Adobe InDesign templates she says take minimal effort to make and have resulted in significant sales.

LAWRENCE SMITH Kristy Campbell and her four-person team moved into her Orewa design studio last month.

Campbell says she always tries d to create fun branding that stands out and can “punch through the market”.

“There are so many competitors. Every market is flooded these days so to be different in your branding is key,” says the Unitec alumni. “Branding allows a business to have its own personality.”

Long term, she says she has plans to build a platform to engage designers from all over the world.

“I’ve always said I would love to own a design studio, but I honestly never thought I would get to that point.

“This has become so much bigger than I could have ever imagined. And I love what I have created.”