Plugging the productivity gap in New Zealand

Cat Macnaughtan and her husband James Goodwin’s digital journey while establishing their business Getting Lost has been a steep learning curve.

Ask a small business owner for insights on running their venture and they'll probably highlight the joy of using their creativity to bring their dream to life. But they may also warn about the long hours and the need to be across every facet.

And if you ask the same business owners how productive they are, some might well cite the long hours they work as a sign of their commitment.

But here's the rub - in New Zealand we are far from productive. Our productivity levels fall well behind the most productive nations in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), when measured in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per hour worked.

It's not that we don't work hard, we just don't work very smartly. We're not embracing digitalisation and the cloud-based business tools that could bridge our productivity gap.

Limited time, low productivity

New Zealand's Productivity Commission is clear: "Productivity is about 'working smarter' rather than 'working harder'."

Recently the Commission noted New Zealand's economy has gone from being one of the most productive to one of the least productive in the OECD. The commission's chair says the numbers show that the productivity record of Aotearoa "leaves a lot to be desired".

And stats from an August 2022 report show that New Zealanders would have to work an extra 10.7 hours a day to catch up to the most productive OECD nation (Ireland) or another 2.5 hours a day to match Australia's productivity.

In other words, New Zealanders would need to work 20% more hours to compensate for the gap between the GDP per hour worked in New Zealand and the OECD average.

For those working a 40-hour week, that means adding an extra work day per week to plug the productivity gap, which is not plausible.

Digitalising is key

Xero, working with NZIER, found that a 20% increase in the number of businesses adopting cloud-based business tools in the future could add up to $7.8 billion to Aotearoa's annual GDP through improved productivity.

The company points to digital tools that speed up repetitive and time-consuming tasks, such as inventory management apps and eInvoicing as two tools that could be a simple first step for small companies.

Other tools small businesses can access are new and flexible payment options which may see the business get paid up to twice as fast. This also reduces the time spent chasing late payments, which is estimated to cost the SME sector a massive NZ$456 million a year.

Forming a new digital path

Cat Macnaughtan and her husband James Goodwin's digital journey has been a steep learning curve. The couple started a travel blog in 2014 which they grew to 20,000 followers before producing their first Getting Lost travel game in 2018.

To date they have sold over 100,000 games with 60% - 80% of their business offshore.

A runaway overnight success, most of Getting Lost's business was run through its website. Costly issues with complex glitches, shipping, ordering and rapid growth meant there were no proper systems in place.

Cat laughs that the stock management system for their $1 million-plus company "was to pick up boxes and see how heavy they felt".

As it turns out they had access to a free stock management system which they mastered, along with other plug and play apps through their open-source ecommerce platform, which they linked directly with Xero for instant invoicing and simplified shipping.

Eighteen months ago, the couple decided to overhaul the business and looking back Cat felt she needed business fundamentals for a scalable business. "You don't know what you don't know."

Digitalisation, she says, has been a big part of their success with automated processes meaning they can concentrate on scaling up the business globally. In addition to their time-saving tools, Cat - a former advertising strategist - built a bespoke 'propensity model' which collates 17 customer data points across six different markers to identify opportunities offshore.

"We're now an analogue product fuelled by digital insights," she says.

A collaborative ecosystem

While there's some support for SME owners, Xero sees the need for broader help from both Government and the wider business community to start them on their digital journey.

Xero champions a collaborative ecosystem for digitalisation to boost SME productivity. It envisions a supportive environment offering not just resources and guidance but also financial assistance to small businesses when needed.

Boosting productivity requires a shift to smarter approaches, with digitalisation as the core. Small business owners need assistance to explore options, while the Government and business sector should provide necessary support.

