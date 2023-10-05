NZ businesses the first to trial Meta Verified, a subscription to help establish their presence on social media

Meta global policy director Kevin Chan says it could prevent the sharing of news stories on Facebook in Canada.

New Zealand businesses are the first in the world to trial Meta’s new subscription service to help them more easily establish their presence on social media.

Meta Verified is a monthly subscription that gives businesses a verified badge on Facebook and Instagram to confirm the business is valid.

It also offers proactive impersonation monitoring for added brand protection, access to support and troubleshooting and being featured at or near the top of search results and as a recommended verified business to follow in feed.

Businesses can choose whether they’d like to subscribe for one subscription on a single app, or a bundled subscription across Instagram and Facebook, and in the future WhatsApp.

Registrations to become a verified Meta business opened on Tuesday for Kiwi businesses.

A monthly subscription is $34.99.

Harry Lowes, head of small and medium businesses at Meta ANZ, said it had heard from businesses that they were eager to build more credibility and get greater visibility on the social media platforms.

“We’re excited to start rolling out Meta Verified for businesses in New Zealand, which will help people know that the businesses they're engaging with are validated and authentic.

“This is the first country in the world to start rolling this out, and we’ll continue to evolve what's included in the toolkit to make sure we're bringing the best value to businesses.”

Earlier in the year, Meta rolled out a similar thing for creators, where they could subscribe to more easily establish their presence on Instagram and Facebook.

The move comes after changes to Meta’s selling platforms in August meant businesses in the Asia-Pacific region would no longer be able to host a shop on their Facebook Page or Instagram account, unless the shop had Checkout with Facebook or Instagram enabled in the US.

This meant that shops that directed people to an e-commerce site to complete a purchase, rather than through Facebook or Instagram, would no longer be accessible.