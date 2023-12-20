Passionate restaurateur on the go 70 hours a week

Vicky Kukreja owner of Go Street restaurant, graduated from WITT in 2019 and now has his own business

At just 28 years old, Vicky Kukreja has worked his way up from cooking student to dish hand to chef to restaurant owner.

He studied cookery at the Western Institute of Technology, graduating in 2019, and then went on to work at a number of New Plymouth restaurants.

In 2022, he became a co-owner of Lush Cafe and then opened his own restaurant, GO Street, on Gill Street in the former Lone Star building.

“I was free in the evenings, so, I wanted another project.”

That project has seen him regularly working 70 hours a week.

He prides himself on giving opportunities to other students, currently hiring two former WITT students and one from the Pacific International Hotel Management School (PIHMS).

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Tablets can be used for ordering, which Kukreja says helps with efficiency and staffing issues.

He wanted to create GO Street from scratch, fitting out the interior with a lot of recycled and repurposed materials.

“I always wanted to start something new and creative.

“People often think it’s a franchise, so they don’t want to support it.”

Everything inside has a transport theme.

Pushbikes are on the wall, wheels hang around the ceiling lights, road signs are everywhere, and rows of tyres separate tables.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Everything at Go Street has a transport theme.

Throughout his first year in business, staffing has been challenging.

One tool to ease the situation was electronic ordering via a tablet at the table which puts a customer's order straight through to the bar and kitchen.

Kukreja said it helped them to be more efficient and resilient to staffing shortages or illness.

“Like most restaurants, we had to shut down or cut down trading because of the shortage.

“Hospitality is a tough industry. We were crazy busy last year, but this year has been much quieter.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Kukreja moved from India to New Plymouth to study hospitality.

Kukreja originally came to New Plymouth from India to study. He said it was very different to his home country, but he was enjoying it now.

“It feels like we’re all a family here, people are so helpful and friendly.”

While the restaurant was not making a profit for him yet, the venture was about more than making money, he said.

“This city has given me a lot, it’s time to give back. It’s my baby and I want to give back to the community.”